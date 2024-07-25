This innovative Indian restaurant is back in Bengaluru to host yet another pop-up

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel is all set to host a special pop-up at Zarf, the property’s Indian specialty restaurant this weekend. This exclusive two-day event, taking place on July 26 and 27, is a much-awaited collaboration with Indian Accent, a pioneering modern Indian restaurant. “Following our successful pop-up in the city last year, we’re excited to return to Bengaluru. Our restaurant menu evolves with the seasons, featuring three to four distinct tasting menus each year. For our upcoming pop-up, we’ve curated a completely new menu, showcasing inventive Indian cuisine with a fresh twist,” begins head chef Rijul Gulati, Indian Accent Mumbai.
From their iconic shorba in Manipuri black pottery shots to famous blue cheese stuffed naan bites, the pop-up promises the same dining experience as their restaurants in Delhi, New York and Mumbai. “For our vegetarians, the menu boasts Kashmiri morels and Kulfi Sorbet served in miniature pressure cookers besides Potato and Camembert Kulcha. Non-vegetarians can savour our Black Dairy Dal with Butter Chicken Kulcha,” he reveals. Sweet tooths rest assured as we have also been informed that cherished desserts like Daulat ki Chaat from Chandni Chowk and Dhoda Burfi Treacle Tart is also on the menu.
“Our food is all about celebrating the flavours and traditions of India with unusual combinations with global ingredients and techniques. Khandvi is one such thing which is a very humble and simple street food snack out of Gujarat but we’ll be doing it like a ravioli with goat curd and beet pickle; and top that up with some chutneys and Crispy Patra,” the chef elucidates.
Other highlights of the pop-up are Rajasthani Millet Khichdi, featuring bajra — a super grain paired with Ghee Lamb — a confit lamb delicately cooked in ghee with chillies, salt and garlic. “India is a diversified country, each and every corner has something to offer. So from fresh truffles from Italy and crab from Kanyakumari — which are going to be tossed along with XO-flavoured Balchao sauce — to Mirchi Pav and Tofu Medu Vadai too, expect quite the smorgasbord,” Rijul concludes.
INR 4,500 onwards. July 26-27. At Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel, Whitefield.