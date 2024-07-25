This regal bar in Bengaluru rolls out a limited-edition menu serving Mexican cocktails and tacos

In the midst of the sprawling lobby of the majestic Leela Palace Bengaluru, exuding grandeur with its jaw-dropping detailed high ceilings, lies The Library Bar. We were here to celebrate the World Tequila Festival. In collaboration with Patrón — the renowned tequila brand produced in Mexico — Leela Palace curated a special menu featuring an exclusive selection of cocktails and Mexican tacos.

Settling into our plush couches, we were served the spicy, sweet and sour Perfect Picante (concocted with Patrón Reposado, jalapeño, coriander, agave and lime) and refreshing, fruity Picante Watermelon crafted with Patrón Silver, watermelon, coriander saccharum and jalapeño). As our gustatory senses explored the intricate flavours of our drinks, our eyes roamed the room, taking in the royal armoury preserved in frames on the walls.