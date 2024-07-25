This regal bar in Bengaluru rolls out a limited-edition menu serving Mexican cocktails and tacos

In the midst of the sprawling lobby of the majestic Leela Palace Bengaluru, exuding grandeur with its jaw-dropping detailed high ceilings, lies The Library Bar. We were here to celebrate the World Tequila Festival. In collaboration with Patrón — the renowned tequila brand produced in Mexico — Leela Palace curated a special menu featuring an exclusive selection of cocktails and Mexican tacos.
Settling into our plush couches, we were served the spicy, sweet and sour Perfect Picante (concocted with Patrón Reposado, jalapeño, coriander, agave and lime) and refreshing, fruity Picante Watermelon crafted with Patrón Silver, watermelon, coriander saccharum and jalapeño). As our gustatory senses explored the intricate flavours of our drinks, our eyes roamed the room, taking in the royal armoury preserved in frames on the walls.
When presented with a choice of bases for our tacos — Classic Flour Tortilla, Traditional Corn Tortilla and even a Healthy Millet Tortilla — we were thoroughly impressed with the options available. On the chef’s recommendation, we paired our first round of drinks with Chipotle Pulled Chicken taco (smoked tomato salsa, rocket, refried beans and crisp garlic) to complement the smokiness of our beverages. We also indulged in Peri Peri Shrimps (avocado, jalapeño, sour cream, romaine) and Five Spiced Roast Duck (cucumber, hoisin and scallion) as the conversation surrounding the origins of tequila became the focus point.
Our next cocktails were the subtly smoky and sweet Charred Pineapple Picante finished with chilli and lime; and the robust Breakfast Serenade blended with rooibos tea, vanilla bitter, maple and orange oil. To balance the sweet and spicy notes, we savoured the Trio of Tomato And Burrata taco stuffed with arugula, pine nut, asparagus and aged balsamic was a perfect combination of nutty notes.
This was followed by the Kaalan Melagu Masala filled with black pepper spiced mushroom, caramelised onion and sprinkled with aged cheddar taco. No Mexican outing is complete without devouring a bowl of nachos, so we concluded our feast with a generous serving accompanied by sour cream, guacamole and tomato salsa. It was a fitting end to the evening.
INR 800 onwards. At Indiranagar.