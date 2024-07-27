This Bengaluru food festival is the perfect place to savour authentic Indonesian delicacies

We ended our dinner with Kue Lupis (steamed glutinous rice with coconut and jaggery syrup), Kue Putu Ayu (pandan steamed rice with grated coconut) and Kue Pukis & Kue Cubit (Indonesian style teacakes). What we loved about these desserts was that they were not overpoweringly sweet and tasted just right!

INR 1,800 onwards. On till July 28. At La Utsav, Grand Mercure Bengaluru Gopalan Mall, Old Madras Road.

