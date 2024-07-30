The new Sanchez outlet nestled in Manyata Business Park is the perfect peppy destination for those who love Mexican meals

Have you ever witnessed the magic of fresh guacamole made right before your eyes? At Sanchez, this isn't just a culinary delight — it's an immersive experience, unlike the quick recipe we normally pack away in our lunchbox. With a Crystal margarita in hand a twist on the classic cocktail with sour mix and grapefruit essence, offering sweeter and more citrusy notes — we leaned back to learn.
Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Sanchez brings you a scrumptious slice of Mexican heritage and cuisine, with unique flavours, textures and aromas now at a brand new location at Embassy Manyata Business Park.
This cosy and upbeat space defined by a contemporary Mexican vibe, enhanced its vibrant atmosphere with the latest viral tunes and the colourful hues of bright reds, yellows, blues and oranges used for the vibrant Chicano art murals and table decor resembling the Disney movie Coco. Five minutes into our dinner we knew that this outlet exuding peppy vibes, was an upgrade from the OG space in UB City.
Owing to the energetic atmosphere we were ready for a refill of the Crystal margarita we were so in love with. If tequila isn't your preference, the Panda a rum-based drink infused with pandan leaf, coffee, jasmine and almond — might just be a great choice. As ardent lovers of the butterfruit, we found ourselves suddenly overwhelmed with a bombardment of Avocado; first as Toast, featuring smashed avocado, blasted capers, cherry tomatoes and habanero pickled onions and then as Avocado Burrata Salad, While each dish boasted its distinct flavour profile, we soon realised it was an avocado overload, even for the most health-conscious among us.
Taking matters into our own hands, we opted for the Chimichangas-- flour tortillas stuffed with a hearty filling of Chipotle Chicken and topped with chipotle salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream and crumbled queso fresco. We paired those with spicy corn ribs and the Habanero fusion with prawns, a dish fea- turing habanero chilli as the sole Mexican ingredient. While this offered a fresh taste and a punch of spice, it proved to be a bit too intense for our palates.
Seeking solace, we turned to the sweet comfort of our forever-favourites from Sanchez — Tres Leches and mini churros. These desserts provided the perfect end to our culinary journey at Sanchez, leaving us with a sense of satisfaction and a newfound appreciation for the diverse and vibrant flavours of Mexican cuisine.
Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. At Nagawara.