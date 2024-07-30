The new Sanchez outlet nestled in Manyata Business Park is the perfect peppy destination for those who love Mexican meals

Have you ever witnessed the magic of fresh guacamole made right before your eyes? At Sanchez, this isn't just a culinary delight — it's an immersive experience, unlike the quick recipe we normally pack away in our lunchbox. With a Crystal margarita in hand a twist on the classic cocktail with sour mix and grapefruit essence, offering sweeter and more citrusy notes — we leaned back to learn.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Sanchez brings you a scrumptious slice of Mexican heritage and cuisine, with unique flavours, textures and aromas now at a brand new location at Embassy Manyata Business Park.

This cosy and upbeat space defined by a contemporary Mexican vibe, enhanced its vibrant atmosphere with the latest viral tunes and the colourful hues of bright reds, yellows, blues and oranges used for the vibrant Chicano art murals and table decor resembling the Disney movie Coco. Five minutes into our dinner we knew that this outlet exuding peppy vibes, was an upgrade from the OG space in UB City.