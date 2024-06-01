Tea Time Story: The Oberoi, Bengaluru, launches special high tea menu

Blending the traditional favourites of an English high tea with contemporary surprises, The Polo Club at The Oberoi, Bengaluru, recently launched a three-course high tea menu. We were amongst the first ones to sample the same. Here’s how it went.

After unwinding with a tall glass of Sangria (made with white wine), we began our first course with the chilled fruit salad, A Ray of Sunshine (yellow watermelon salad and red watermelon granita). The sweet-and-sour treat aptly opened our palates.

A Summer Surprise (Begum Palli mango souffle, fresh mango, anglaise, macarons et mango pate de fruit) — proceeded next. The final stop was a classic tower of small bites, including savouries and sweets. Zucchini and Cream Cheese Pinwheel, Saffron Bavaroise on Ghevar Crisp and Very Berry Tartines were what we loved the most and recommend you must try. Wash down with a selection of tea for a perfect end to a monsoon evening.

Meal for two: INR 3,900 onwards. At MG Road.

Email: prattusa@newindianexpress.com

X: @MallikPrattusa