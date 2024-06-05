European Summer: This restaurant in Bengaluru unveils new menu with dishes celebrating fresh seasonal produce

There are no qualms about the fact that summer dinners are all about simple yet wholesome dishes, featuring a plethora of the season’s bounty. If, like us, you are thinking of cherry tomatoes, juicy zucchinis and creamylicious feta cheese as well, here’s a menu you should try out this weekend. Alba, the European-cuisine restaurant nestled within JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, has recently unveiled a new menu and we were among the first ones to sample it. Here’s how it went.

First to arrive at our table was the drink Campari Spritz (campari, sparkling wine, soda, orange), in which the subtle tang of the orange kickstarted our dinner on a rejuvenating note. We paired it up with three cicchetti dishes, which were pan-European small plates inspired by Venetian tapas. These included Plantain Empanada with feta cheese and zucchini; Salmon Gravlax with beetroot cream, dill, seaweed and seeds cracker; and Duck Two Ways (mousse rillettes with orange gel). While the last two failed to impress us, the Plantain Empanada with refreshing zucchini and sour feta was so flavourful and delectable, we felt sad that we had gulped it down in just one mouthful!