From Kimchi Salad to Tingmo and Dumplings, this popular Bengaluru bar's new food festival features fine oriental delicacies

Transport yourself to the far east simply by stopping at Suzy Q's for the Around Asia in 45 Days food festival as this popular everyday bar's specially crafted menu of dishes and cocktails boasts quintessential oriental flavours.
We began with a refreshing Coffee Break in Java, a delightful Indonesian concoction of vodka, coffee, cardamom, lime juice and soda before cruising back to the mainland to relish An Evening in Phuket, a drink made with gin and Thai ginger, coriander, offering a taste of Thailand in a glass.
To complement our Asian escapades, we savoured Tingmo and Spicy Braised Fish with Napa. The former plated a Tibetan steamed bread with an aromatic yet dry pork belly gravy. Though not as fluffy as expected, it would have paired better with a curry-based dish. The latter is a not-so-spicy fish dish from Vietnam accompanied by a cabbage roll.
With Bengaluru boasting some of the country's best pan-Asian restaurants, Suzy Q surpasses them all with their flavourful Thukpa. We conclude the meal with this hero dish serving a bowl of Sherpa-style Tibetan noodles with an assorted vegetable stew in a clear broth.
₹349 onwards. On till June 15. At Queens Road.