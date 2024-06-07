From Kimchi Salad to Tingmo and Dumplings, this popular Bengaluru bar's new food festival features fine oriental delicacies

Transport yourself to the far east simply by stopping at Suzy Q's for the Around Asia in 45 Days food festival as this popular everyday bar's specially crafted menu of dishes and cocktails boasts quintessential oriental flavours.

We began with a refreshing Coffee Break in Java, a delightful Indonesian concoction of vodka, coffee, cardamom, lime juice and soda before cruising back to the mainland to relish An Evening in Phuket, a drink made with gin and Thai ginger, coriander, offering a taste of Thailand in a glass.