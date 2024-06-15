Eat your heart out this weekend at these food festivals and Eid specials in Bengaluru

This week is defined by food. While International Father’s Day might be the focus for everyone, there’s lots more happening for everyone else too in the city! We list some food festivals and Eid specials that you can also check out this week…
The Thanjavur Food Festival celebrates the rich flavours of traditional Chola cuisine, featuring delicacies like Vazhaipoo Vadai, Eral Masala, Rasam, Biryani and Asoka Halwa, expertly prepared by chefs to transport diners through the diverse tastes of Tamil Nadu’s culinary heritage. INR 5,000 onwards. June 8-16. At Conrad Bengaluru, off MG Road. +918022144444
Indulge in an epicurean adventure with Yauatcha Bengaluru’s three-day Hakkasan pop-up, featuring an exquisite Cantonese menu blending authentic flavours and modern techniques. On till June 16, 5 pm onwards. At 1MG Lido Mall, MG Road. +919222222800.
Escape the heat and indulge in this exclusive Summer Feast, a culinary celebration featuring vibrant dishes crafted by expert chefs using seasonal produce. Dig into refreshing salads, flavourful mains and cooling sharbats in a lush, idyllic ambiance that captures the essence of summer. INR 3,000 onwards. On till June 16, 7 pm onwards. At Cubbon Pavilion, ITC Gardenia. +918022119898.
The Friends of the Farmer Brew Session is back for their third edition, featuring farmer Tapaswini Purnesh’s Yeast Maceration Coffee from Harley Estate, providing attendees an opportunity to taste and learn about this coffee through guided brewing sessions and engaging with the farmer. INR 500 onwards. June 15, 4.30 pm onwards. At Maverick & Farmer, Ulsoor. +919739999112.
Revel in the authentic flavours of Kumaon with a captivating culinary pop-up. Savour signature cocktails crafted by Himmaleh Spirits, highlighting local botanicals, alongside chef Mohan Bisht’s delectable creations that celebrate the region’s terroir and traditional cooking methods. INR 1,750 onwards. On till June 16. At The Park, MG Road. +918025594666.
Try some exquisite Mughal delicacies curated by chef Farman Ali like Murgh Shorba Badami, Gosht Barrah Kebab and Murgh Zafrani, along with Eid special mocktails, at the Eid Special menu. INR 3,000 onwards. On till June 17, 7 pm onwards. At Falak, The Leela Bhartiya City. +919611529294.
Celebrate Father’s Day and Eid-AlAdha with a lavish brunch featuring special kebabs and delectable biryanis capturing the essence of Eid. Fathers dine for free with a complimentary first drink when accompanied by family. INR 2,500 onwards. June 16, 12:30 pm to 4 pm. At Lush, Renaissance Hotel, Race Course Road. +918068355555.
Treat yourself to the finest culinary delights this Eid with Sublime’s premium dry fruits, enhancing your desserts with elegance and delight. Share the festive joy by gifting their beautifully packaged dry fruits to family and friends. `300 onwards. Available online.
Written by Jaanhvi Nagpal
Mail: indulge@indulgexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress