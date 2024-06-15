Six underrated dessert spots in Bengaluru

Wanting a decadent treat? Look no further than Table for Tous in HSR Layout. They are known for their choux pastries and coffee eclairs. With six tempting flavors to choose from, you are guaranteed to find your perfect bite. For something truly delightful, try their chocolate hazelnut eclair, bursting with rich chocolate cream and a touch of hazelnut. Feeling citrusy? Their lemon curd eclair offers a refreshing tang. And for a taste of something trendy, their biscoff eclair is a must-try.