A list of International Women’s Day lunches and dinners you should head to this weekend

Breaking the stereotype of, ‘women belong in the kitchen,’ this International Women’s Day, celebrate your special ‘girls’ by treating them to delectable delicacies and refreshing beverages from popular restaurants and hotels across town...
All about Eve!
Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road is organising a specially curated Women’s Day-themed buffet at Momo Cafe, the hotel’s all-day multi-cuisine restaurant. Chef Vijay Bhandari has opted for select dishes on the menu that reflect the essence of womanhood. ₹2,200 onwards. March 8, 12.30 pm – 3.30 pm. At Outer Ring Road. +918071203040.
Odisha calling
After exploring garhwali cuisine from Uttarakhand, ITC Gardenia’s Cubbon Pavilion is back with a brand new festival featuring dishes from a new state. The dinner buffet menu of the Odiya Food Festival boasts delicacies like Pakhala, Ghugni Chaat, Macha Patrapoda, Chilika Chingudi Tarkari, Dalma, Bhaja Nadia Bara, Malpua, Chhena Poda, Kalakand and lots more. ₹3,000 onwards. On till March 16, 7 pm – 11.30 pm. At Residency Road. +918022119898.
Queens unite!
All the queens across the city, relish the flavours of the vegetarian thali at Khandani Rajdhani this International Women’s Day. Savour delicacies like Moong Dal Khichdi, Dal Bhati Churma, Meethi Dhal and lots more, all at a special price for women, all day long. ₹399. March 8. Across outlets.
Sober story
Introducing us to their first Sober Curious Menu, Roxie has come up with a menu for those who enjoy a mindful drinking experience. Providing various options of zero-proof and low-proof cocktails without compromising on the quality of taste. The menu boasts drinks like Violet Nebula, a blend of gin, martini bianco, blue pea herb syrup and soda. ₹500 onwards. At Sarjapur Road. +918047360000.
Pizza mania
After its successful launch in New Delhi, the Smoke House Pizzeria is all set to bring you its unique collection, such as Burrata Chilli Jam, Siciliana, Chorizo and Ranch, Lamb Kefta and the Panuzzos feature Caprese to Bengaluru. The pizzeria also offers cocktails like Gin and Mango Cheesecake, Chickoo Chocolate Vodka and Salted Caramel Whisky. ₹1,200 onwards. At Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield. +918657560513.
Taste of India
Calling for those with a penchant for North Indian cuisine, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield just rolled out a festival at their MCafé’s. Flavours of the 7 Festival offers a wide selection of dishes, including Laal Maas and Daal Baati Churma and Pork with Bamboo Shoot and Machihan. ₹2,100 onwards. On till March 14, 7 pm onwards. At Whitefield. +918049435000.
Asian allure
Honouring women on International Women’s Day, Chowman, the chain of Chinese restaurants from West Bengal, is all set to bring to you a feast of vibrant oriental flavours. On offer are Mixed Manchow Soup, delectable baos, Chicken Chilli Garlic Noodles and an array of sumptuous seafood platters. Do avail the complementary dessert for all the ladies. ₹799 onwards. March 8, 12 pm onwards. Across outlets.
Lunch away
This lavish lunch at Feast is curated especially in honour of this special day at the Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Bangalore.The buffet with live counters features a variety of dishes such as pizza, dimsum, galouti kebabs with sheermal, strawberry cakes and other treats paired with exclusive beverages concocted for the occasion. The event will include performances by female DJs at High Ultra Lounge on March 8 & 9, showcasing artists such as Spacechik Eva, Kara, Lady Yve, Wilderness Girl and Stella. ₹2,700 onwards. March 8 – 10. At Rajajinagar. +918042521000.
Boss lady
Celebrating women’s entrepreneurship and sustainability on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Neo Kitchen by Hilton brings you a specially curated brunch. Using produce from women entrepreneurs, get ready for a delicious buffet and get the opportunity to experience unique flavours like Toast & Spread by Ishka Farms and Super Cheela by Umrani Farms. ₹1,200 onwards. March 8, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Embassy Manyata Business Park, Outer Ring Road. +918041799999.
Table for two
The lunch and dinner buffet by chef SomaSundaram and team at Lush, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel promises fantastic food, including delectable pasta and interactive live stations paired with unique cocktails and mocktails — an evening not just for the celebration of food but also of womanhood. ₹2,000 onwards. March 8, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Gandhi Nagar. +919513944520.
Spin the plate
This Women’s Day, head to Juliet, an Asian Tapas Restaurant and Bar, which is hosting a special sundowner. Buckle up to be captivated by a special performance by DJ Danika Stella with her seamless fusion of electronic rhythms and violin strings paired with amazing concoctions and dishes on the menu. ₹2,500 onwards. March 10, 4 pm onwards. At 1MG Mall, MG Road. +919019529012.
Spicy affair
Courtyard by Marriott in a celebration of womanhood with their unique brunch curated by chef Rajeev and his culinary team this Women’s Day. The live counters filled with global cuisines will include Valencina Truffle Mushroom Paella, Borscht Soup, Nyama Style Roast Chicken and much more. ₹1,699 onwards. March 8, 12.30 pm onwards. At The Hebbal Café, Hebbal. +919606482968.
Soirée serenade
Daysie is hosting their Women’s Day special event: A Day to Empow.Her. Indulge in an evening filled with fun surprises specially curated for the ladies, from an opportunity to win a tour of the Domain Sula Vineyards for two, bottles of Stolichnaya Vodka and discount vouchers for their wine. Free chocolates for all the ladies. Entry free. March 8 & 9, 12 pm to 7 pm. At MG Road. +918047250000.
Raise a toast
International Women's Day is just around the corner, The Ritz-Carlton in Bangalore has prepared a collection of bespoke offerings to celebrate and pamper women of varying interests. . The 'Brunch with The Wonder Women' at The Market is a specially curated brunch with variety of options, including a champagne brunch to tantalize your taste buds and satiate your appetite. March 8. At Residency Road.