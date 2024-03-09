This new vegetarian spot in Bengaluru boasts dishes that serve Asian, American, Spanish and local classics, all on one plate

As a well-discerned food connoisseur, you must be having second thoughts about your visit here upon hearing this tale, but let us assure you, just like the array of tattoos on his arm (of chef Kiran’s favourite veggies) every dish on his menu reflects his passion towards culinary arts. And we are not exaggerating when we bet that your doubts (like ours) will disappear in this jungle-themed restaurant once you taste a spoonful of his Coastal Spinach Coconut & Lentil Soup. This Palakkad-meets-New York City soup — their take on the spinach kootu served with a side of Uttamiyaki toast (uttappam plus okonomiyaki) and garnished tamarind ginger reduction — is just one of the dishes on their beyond borders menu. It presents the diners with a sumptuous amalgam of Asian, American, Spanish and mostly Palakkad’sregional cuisine because that’s where the chef hails from.