Anand Sweets reimagines and reinvents traditional Indian desserts with its newly launched sweetmeats

Festivals and festivities in India start and conclude with sweets. A wedding feast is incomplete without laddoos and the beloved kaju katli only adds to the celebration of any festival. Safe to say, nuts, flour, ghee and sugar are not merely ingredients to a sweet treat — they symbolise warmth and prosperity. But they are also not enough.

To cater to the modern-day taste, one that has a penchant for artisanal desserts, sweet connoisseurs are going above and beyond. Leading the way in Bengaluru, we have Anand Sweets that recently launched a collection of contemporary artisanal desserts and hosted us for an evening.

Cruising through their newly launched sweet treats, we found ourselves drawn towards the names and also the ingredients. Our eyes caught hold of the Blueberry Kaju Bar. A modern take on the Indian traditional kaju barfi, the dessert comes with a layer of khoya topped with blueberry. First bite and we instantly knew we were on to a good start.