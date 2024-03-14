The March munchies are here!

Think great food and the festival season comes to mind. Gearing up for Holi and with the holy month of Ramadan underway, restaurants and eateries across the city are pulling out their best game yet. We scour the city to bring you some interesting food events that we’re sure you will thank us for. Well, at least, your tummies will.

Grill gastronomy

Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield introduces its newly updated menu carefully curated by chef Ashley Nunes at the rooftop poolside Whitefield Bar & Grill. The menu boasts appetisers such as Empanadas, Nilofari Kebab and Chicken Albondigas accompanied by live cooking stations featuring Polenta Cakes, Cottage Cheese Skewers, New Zealand Lamb Chops and Tiger Prawns. INR 4,000. Every Sunday, 5 pm. At Whitefield. +918779180953.