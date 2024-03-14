The March munchies are here!

Think great food and the festival season comes to mind. Gearing up for Holi and with the holy month of Ramadan underway, restaurants and eateries across the city are pulling out their best game yet. We scour the city to bring you some interesting food events that we’re sure you will thank us for. Well, at least, your tummies will.
Grill gastronomy
Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield introduces its newly updated menu carefully curated by chef Ashley Nunes at the rooftop poolside Whitefield Bar & Grill. The menu boasts appetisers such as Empanadas, Nilofari Kebab and Chicken Albondigas accompanied by live cooking stations featuring Polenta Cakes, Cottage Cheese Skewers, New Zealand Lamb Chops and Tiger Prawns. INR 4,000. Every Sunday, 5 pm. At Whitefield. +918779180953.
Bohri binge
The month of Ramadan calls for a festive feast and keeping that in mind, Ishaara brings the flavours of the Bohri community to the table. At this month-long fiesta, you will be delighted with delicacies such as Lamb Keema Samosa, Goat Cheese and Corn Samosa, Bohri Lamb Curry and Kaju Paneer. The menu also features classics including Chicken Cutlet, Nalli Dum Biryani and for desserts, they have traditional Bohri sweet treats — Falooda & Phirni. Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. On till April 11. At Phoenix Mall Of Asia, Hebbal. +916360344856.
Bottoms up
With a variety of marinated meats and exotic veggies grilled to savour, the Beer & BBQ at Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort is all set to celebrate the onset of Summer. Sip on a cold beer while biting into crowd-favourite delicacies such as Chicken Skewers and Peri Peri Barbeque Chicken. INR 1,050 onwards. On till the end of March, 12.30 pm onwards. At Doddaballapur Main Road. +919845211036.
Seasons greetings
Celebrating the spirit of self-reflection and community, Shangri La’s b Café is hosting a month-long Ramadan food festival that you can experience with family and friends of friends. On offer are refreshing welcome drinks such as fresh juices, sherbet and lassi and the appetiser selection includes festive favourites such as Lamb Kibbeh and Chicken Samosas. For the main course, feast on Haleem, Hyderabadi Biryani and don’t forget to pair your bread with hummus, babaganoush, muhammarah and labneh. INR 2,050 onwards. On till April 9. At Palace Road. +918045126100.
Let’s celebrate!
Join the celebrations as Esplanade brings a brand new menu to celebrate 15 years. The menu has dishes that have been reintroduced, such as Braised Chicken Cutlet, Murgir Dakbungalow, Chhana Karaishutir Chop, Aloo Karaishutir Nimano and Badam Bata Macch Bhaja, among others. Meal for two: INR 1,250 onwards. March 15 onwards, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm and 7 pm to 10.30 pm. At Paramahansa Yogananda Road, Indiranagar. +918040927878.
Chaat corner
Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks’s Ministry of Food is offering a diverse selection of the world’s most vibrant street foods every Sunday afternoon. On offer are dishes like gorditas, fajita tortas, empalmes, classic quesadillas, tacos, tostadas and more. One can also taste flavours from Mongolia at the wok station, Caribbean food at the barbecue grill, along with stir-fried delights, dumplings and sweet fried pastries. INR 2,275 onwards. Every Sunday, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Challaghatta. +918050313003.
Berry good
Be part of this exquisite culinary affair by Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road titled Berrylicious Brunch. Featuring berry-based dishes such as Berry Panacotta, Berry Tres Leches, Strawberry & Ruby Chocolate Gateaux, Ruby & Berry Praline and lots more. The brunch captures the very essence of the season. INR 2,200. March 17, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Momo Cafe, Marathahalli. +9195136 53156.
Brunch on
Sunday brunches don’t get any better than the ones at Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore. Choose from an array of veg and non-veg delicacies along with some vegan options and sugar-free desserts. The dishes on offer include Murgh Mabami Shorba, Banjara Murgh Tikka, Kasundi Curry Leaf Tawa Fish, Paneer Parda Nasi, Beetroot Soya Shepherd’s Pie and lots more. INR 1,800 onwards. Every Sunday, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Limelight, Domlur. +918041783000.
