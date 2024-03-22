A four-course meal celebrating all things France that’s an absolute must-do for any gourmand

We then took a break for a sorbet and while the grapefruit sorbet paired very well with a chilli honeycomb crisp, we could swear we tasted ripe guava. Almost immediately, our entree for the evening reached our table and The Sea Scape — a sous-vide sea bass with endives, butter tossed snow peas and glazed rainbow carrots in a garlic champagne sauce — was stunning. Quite literally, the star of the show, we polished our plate clean and were doubly convinced that the French are indeed the kings of seafood. We wrapped up our meal with Life’s Peachy, our Instagram worthy dessert with a cinnamon cremeux, peach compote and a brown butter and pecan ice-cream, where we indulged in the nutty and chunky goodness of the cold treat before ending our meal with a vanilla and almond petit four.

The meal is paired with French and Italian wines and the limited menu is available only on two days.

INR 3,750 onwards. Only for dinner. 7.30 pm. March 1 & 3. At Lapis, The Oberoi, Bengaluru, MG Road.

