We curate a list of special Ramzan and iftar menus and boxes you should check out to celebrate this holy month

Break your fast with these carefully selected meals and iftar boxes from popular restaurants and hotels across town. To make this auspicious month of Ramadan easier and more fun for you, we bring you options like an Arabic-inspired menu at Sheraton Grand, gift sets from Sublime House of Tea and iftar boxes by Courtyard by Marriott or even RSVP to a community table at Maverick & Farmer Coffee.

Buffet bliss

JW Kitchen at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru is curating a special iftar buffet on the occasion of Ramadan. Featuring popular iftar delicacies including a kebab live station, mandi dishes, an array of Arabic and Levantine specialities along with authentic Middle Eastern cuisine and much more, the buffet is a perfect way to spend an evening with your friends and family. ₹2,750 onwards. March 24 to April 7, 6 pm to 11 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road. +918884494037.