We curate a list of special Ramzan and iftar menus and boxes you should check out to celebrate this holy month

Break your fast with these carefully selected meals and iftar boxes from popular restaurants and hotels across town. To make this auspicious month of Ramadan easier and more fun for you, we bring you options like an Arabic-inspired menu at Sheraton Grand, gift sets from Sublime House of Tea and iftar boxes by Courtyard by Marriott or even RSVP to a community table at Maverick & Farmer Coffee.
Buffet bliss
JW Kitchen at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru is curating a special iftar buffet on the occasion of Ramadan. Featuring popular iftar delicacies including a kebab live station, mandi dishes, an array of Arabic and Levantine specialities along with authentic Middle Eastern cuisine and much more, the buffet is a perfect way to spend an evening with your friends and family. ₹2,750 onwards. March 24 to April 7, 6 pm to 11 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road. +918884494037.
Bohri feast
Celebrate the holy month of Ramadan with Mumbai’s special Bohri Mohalla cuisine in this specially curated menu by Ishaara. From rose-flavoured milkshakes to Lamb Kheema Samosa and Nalli Dum Biryani, the menu is filled with a variety of dishes to satisfy your cravings. Meal for two: ₹2,000 onwards. On till April 11, 11 am to 11 pm. At Phoenix Mall Of Asia, Hebbal. +919742478792.
Authentic treats
Bringing you the taste of Bhopal, Lucknow and Purani Dilli, Jugni brings you their exclusive Ramadan menu. Prepared with recipes passed down to generations, indulge in an array of appetisers, including the Butterfly Chicken, Behari Bun Kabab, Kachche Gosht Ki Tikiya, while the main course includes treats like Mutton Korma, Kathal Ki Nahari, along with delicious sweet dishes and much more. ₹2,600. On till April 9. At Koramangala. +918971263741.
Community culture
Maverick & Farmer Coffee is hosting The Community Iftaar, a unique event where everyone attending brings a dish to share with the table and break their fast. Additionally, the culinary spot will provide juice, fresh fruits and their famous coffee — all on the house. Prior reservations need to be made. March 23, 6 pm. At Ulsoor. +919739999112.
Sweeter side
This Ramadan, extend the gift of love and wellness with a thoughtfully curated gift box from Sublime House of Tea. The hamper contains safawi dates, honey and almonds —all of which will only add festive charm to your celebrations. ₹1,000. Available in store and online.
Celebration box
In the spirit of Ramadan, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road invites you to try their meticulously curated iftar boxes. Led by executive chef Vijay Bhandari and team, the box has both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Look forward to dishes including Tujji Chicken Tikka, Keema Nimona Samosa and Dum Ka Murgh in the non-veg boxes and Hari Mutter Ki Kachori, Bharwan Paneer Tikka and Paneer Nazbu Korma in the veg boxes that serve as a good option to break your fast. ₹899 onwards. On till April 10, 9 am to 9 pm. At Outer Ring Road, Bellandur. +919513653156.
Arabian nights
Sheraton Grand’s Feast brings you their delightful multi-cuisine menu featuring Arabic-inspired food and beverages. Curated carefully by chef JP Singh, the menu includes kebabs, biryani, rose milk and lots more. ₹2,399 onwards. On till March 25, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel, Whitefield. +919513982067.
With inputs from Shambhavi Ranjan
