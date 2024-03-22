Zarf is a brand-new food destination in Bengaluru's Whitefield that celebrates perfection

We were pretty stuffed, but gluttony forced us to peruse the main course menu and the chef recommended the Koyla Atta Chicken, Black Mutton Curry, Jalebiya Naan, Khamiri Roti and Dal-E-Zarf. Having heard quite a bit about both the chicken and the mutton, we choose to begin our meal with those two dishes and the mutton curry delivered and how! The chicken, on the other hand, while delicious, did not deliver on texture. The real crowning glory, however, was the Dal-E-Zarf that was one of the most interesting dals we’ve ever eaten and we were through several katoras before we even realised it. Pairing the mutton and the dal with the naan and the roti was definitely one of the highlights of the meal, especially since we also complemented every single bite with one of the seven in-house signature chutneys — our favourites being the papaya and mango variants.