International Mother’s Day: Take your mom a lovely day out to one of these fourteen specially curated brunches in Bengaluru

While the lot of you are contemplating on what to gift your Mothers, we say there is nothing like a relaxing day out. For someone who cooks or plans healthy meals for you everyday, it is important to not only give her a break but how about also whisking her away to the best restaurants and luxury hotels in town. With meticulous planning these venues have been crafting special brunch menus, masterclasses and even spa treatments on May 12 to celebrate the goddesses of our families.
Chef Vishal Shetty is hosting a special pop-up featuring an exquisite Mangalorean Thali menu. Begin with a humble Kokum Sharbat before indulging in Kosambari & Sandige, Patrode Rava Fry, Batatae Ghee Roast, Arepuda Gassi with Roti and Sannas, Jackfruit Biryani & the delicious Kuku Sasam. Wrap this vegetarian meal with Bondada Payasa, a tender coconut dessert. ₹950. At Indiranagar. +918095000618.
Situated in the centre of the city, this property is the first hotel in South India to be accredited by ISO 22000 standards. For moms who are afraid of dining outside, this might be a safe option. Their Mother’s Day Special Buffet at the 24/7 Restaurant will not only be for brunch but will be served at dinner too. All moms in attendance will receive a 20 percent discount on their bills along with a special gift. ₹1,999 onwards. At Kumara Krupa Road. +918068177777.
If you intend to give your mother ‘queen’s treatment’ for the day then what better venue than a palace hotel? Leela’s special brunch plans on making you relive the many facets of motherhood over a sip and a munch. Pamper her with a lavish spread of global cuisine accompanied by select beverages at The Citrus, the hotel’s restaurant renowned for its Asian and European fare. With plenty of activities planned, the brunch will not be just a meal, it will be a celebration called motherhood. ₹4,200 onwards. At Indiranagar. +918951774424.
This property has planned a special buffet to celebrate this heartwarming occasion. To showcase their gratitude, the hotel is offering 25 percent on this buffet followed by a relaxing eye massage for all moms. The offerings include Minestrone ala Genovese, Hungarian Lamb Goulash, Roasted Vegetable Casserole, Jamaican Chicken, Raspberry Cheese Delight and a refreshing Fresh Mango Tart. ₹2,000 onwards. At Domlur. +919902000022.
This luxury hotel in North Bengaluru has put together a delightful menu to ensure your mom feels truly special on this day. The special buffet includes delicacies like Laksa, Emilian Lelizia Pasta and Keema Baati with Laal Maas. Additionally, the Benedict Bar will offer delightful drinks while the cupcake station allows you to add a personal touch by decorating a cupcake as a token of love for your mom. ₹2,700 onwards. At Rajajinagar. +918792493438.
Gift your mother a break, a day of leisure where she can drive to this lovely property covered in lush greenery and savour a lazy brunch. The chefs at the hotel have designed a brunch menu featuring dishes from across the globe and some local favourites including Roma Tomato Caprese, Malai Kofta, Dal Makhni and Laal Maas, to name a few. That’s not all, this special brunch comes with a spa voucher. ₹1,249 onwards. At Challaghatta. +918050313003.
At this special spread being held at Ambrosia, all moms get to dine at half-price! Enjoy a basket of freshly baked delights — warm chocolate croissants, apple danish and even unique spinach-infused rolls. There’s also fragrant Lamb Biryani, a fiery Mirchi Ka Salan, hearty Amritsari Chole served with special Amritsari Kulcha Flatbread. To top it all off, there’s a dessert selection filled with chocolate-stuffed gulab jamuns, mango and orange cheesecake and lots more. ₹2,500 onwards. At Devanahalli Road. +919686536667.
This Mother’s Day show her she means the world to you. Spoil her with endless refreshments, gourmet delights and heartfelt conversations at the hotel’s Colonial-style hotel restaurant boasting a multi-cuisine menu, Lapis, and the fine dining Asian restaurant, Wabi Sabi. Relish a day of pampering with exclusive beauty treatments from their salon partner, Silhouette. On offer are foot and hand reflexology massages and mini manicures. ₹3,500 onwards. At MG Road. +918025585858.
Curated with love, to honour the extra-ordinary woman in your life, chef Vijay Bhandari and his culinary team create this special menu featuring Granny Special Recipes at MoMo Cafe. After relishing this exclusive brunch serving Kolkata-style Chicken Biryani, Kadhi Pakora, Bengali Fish Curry and more, mothers can also opt to relax with a curated spa experience for which, however, they will have to make prior appointments to avail the package. ₹2,200 onwards. At Bellandur. +918071203040.
The hotel’s Neo Kitchen is offering a complimentary meal for moms on dining with her family. This Mamma’s Brunch Menu has everything from sizzling grills to delicate dim sum including options ranging from seafood to satay and live cooking stations featuring coastal cuisine, sushi and a pasta counter. Don’t miss the themed dessert counter and Turkish ice cream. ₹2,800 onwards. At Nagavara. +918069012345.
Chef Somasundaram Gopalakrishana at Lush has curated a multi-cuisine buffet spread, promising a culinary journey for all mothers. From Mexican delicacies to the traditional flavours of Hyderabadi Biryani and even dim sum, a diverse array of dishes from around the globe are on the menu. While you enjoy the melodies of live music in solitude, your kids will be entertained by balloon art and face painting. ₹2,500 onwards. At Race Course Road. +918068355555.
This five-star hotel invites families to treat mothers to an indulgent feast at b Café with a spread that sports regional Indian favourites and international delicacies. While the Maa Ke Hath Ka Khana section features classic home-cooked dishes like Baigan Bharta and Maa Ki Dal, the wholesome fare includes home-style Chicken Curry and Lal Maas. Complementing the Indian spread, Mama’s Roasted Chicken, Pork Sausage, Malaysian Mud Crab and Pumpkin Pie are sure to tantalise taste buds. A dedicated sushi bar and live carving stations, catering to all palates is another feature. Also try out The Strawberry Coconut Cheesecake, Mom’s Blissful Brownies and Apple and Vanilla Tart that will provide the perfect wrap to a satisfying meal. ₹2,500 onwards. At Palace Road. +918045126100.
This Mother’s Day, treat your mom to a taste of history at Roxie as the crafthouse introduces their special Ancient Roman Pasta menu. From the classic Carbonara to indulgent Raviolo and refreshing Pasta Alla Limone, all of which celebrates the heritage of Rome. The delightful dessert menu also features a twist on the classic Mango Shortcake and Tropical Island Coconut Panna Cotta. Perfect indulgence for all mom’s who love culinary escapades. ₹1,000 onwards. At Haralur. +918047360000.
If your mother is a foodie, then head to the hotel’s buffet-style restaurant serving International fare, The Market, for a gourmet brunch called A Mom-entous Celebration. But that’s not all, the property is also hosting Culinary MasterClasses at its award-winning restaurants, IZU, Riwaz and The Lantern and these workshops will highlight the art of culinary expertise, with renowned chefs sharing their secret recipes followed by joyful champagne toasts and delicious meals for lunch or dinner. ₹3,399 onwards. At Residency Road. +918049148000.