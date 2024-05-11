Bastian is finally in Bengaluru and we checked out the much-touted restaurant that’s going viral on social media and for good reason too…

We started our evening with a Crab Roll and this was the perfect way to ease ourselves into the exotic menu that the chef had planned for us. Focusing on fresh seafood is something that the restaurant takes seriously as the chain has come to be known for this specific quality in Mumbai. Upon much recommendation we then tried the Salmon Jalapeno and it only proved this obsession with freshness further. The raw salmon tasted divine in the citrusy and spicy sauce that it was served with and we’d suggest you take anyone who’s keen on experimenting with raw seafood to Bastian for their first experience — they might just end up being fans for life.