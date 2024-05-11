Chef Shubham Thakur was in Bengaluru recently for the pop-up Elegant Omakase that lived up to our every expectation!

We then quickly moved to a tataki course and the two options were the Peruvian Asparagus Tataki and the Tuna Tataki, both paired with a yuke sauce. For once, we were slightly disappointed with the asparagus, but the tuna delivered. Hearts broken, the next dish absolutely made up for it. We chose to only try the veg version in this course and we were thankful. The Rock Corn, or corn tempura in a togarashi mayonnaise was simple, texturally so different from everything else served that night and was the perfect way to take us into the next course, which was also heralded by a vegetarian presentation. This time, chef Shubham went miso-sexy on us and served us two variants — Miso Eggplant and Miso Seabass. The eggplant was grilled and served with a sweet miso sauce, benishoga and scallions; and reminded us why this vegetable is such a favourite across the world. The Chilean seabass was served with a yuzu miso sauce, a wakame salad and hajikame; and was sweet and succulent, just how fish should always be.