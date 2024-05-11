This culinary pop-up in Bengaluru celebrated the delicious flavours of Madurai!

As part of their series Chapters of Heirloom, Quattro at The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru brought us the historical flavors of Madurai through a menu crafted by the renowned chef and food critic Priya Bala. We sat down to start this delectable journey and were greeted with starters, which include the unique Kutti Kari Dosa (mini dosa topped with curried mutton), served with an Egg Bonda paired with some tangy Tomato Chutney. This was an amazing start that only serves as a small part of the main course that awaits you. Soon, the much-awaited part of the menu — the grand thali, which includes a variety of flavourful dishes — arrived. From the veg option including Keerai Masiyal, the menu also included Mutton Sukka — dry boneless mutton cooked in curry leaves, which was an absolute treat.