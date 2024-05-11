This new restaurant in Bengaluru seeks to impress with affordable tried and tested classics…

We wasted no time in delving into our first solid food for the review — a Poached Pear and Arugula Salad. Have we ever told you how much we like a good salad? If a chef takes the effort to show his craft in a salad, we’re literally pretty much already sold for the rest of the review. Let’s just say this sweet and tangy salad was a great second impression. We were now excited and decided to go all-out and order at least three appetizers. We started with Sally’s Souvlaki Platter (Bhattimurgh Tikka) and quickly moved on to the Stir-fried Long Beans, followed by a Cheese Beetroot Cutlet. The former is a traditional souvlaki platter with pita bread, hummus and pickled vegetables served interestingly with a bhattimurgh tikka. Curious to say the least, we had polished it up in no time. The stir-fried beans were crispy, soft on the inside, perfectly seasoned; and worked really well with the star of the appetizers — the cheese beetroot cutlet — an uncommon, absolutely delicious vegetarian option to savour.