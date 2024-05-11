Tucked away in Bengaluru, this new restaurant presents ‘flame craft’ as its core and we checked out a degustation menu that left us thoroughly impressed!

Finding the space is very easy, just remember to keep your head pointed skywards. The restaurant, located above a coffee shop and another restaurant, is on the second floor and while the ambience doesn’t seem like much on the outside, one step in and you’re in for a surprise. Bang in the centre, almost purposely, is the kitchen with the open fire grills, ovens and work stations. The only thing more tantalising about flame craft, we realise, is watching the food being prepared. Along with her team of co-founders and chefs, Rajat Alve, Vineeth M and Pramodh HN — Priyanka Alve introduces you to the concept and asks you to be seated, so the indulgence can begin. We wasted no time and were seated and served home-brewed kombuchas in a variety of flavours like grape, orange, mango, kokum, aam panna and cucumber & mint. All in various stages of fermentation, some were sweeter and some had a stronger fizzy kick. Through the meal, we sampled all the flavours or at least tried to and would suggest you do the same.