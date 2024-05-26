This Turkish patisserie in central Bengaluru serves the best baklavas in town

Baklava, this popular delectable Turkish pastry, is sweeping people across Bengaluru, captivating the taste buds of many. Thanks to the growing influence of global cuisine and the appreciation for diverse and exotic flavours — this sweet treat — characterised by its flaky layers of pastry filled with nuts and sweetened with syrup or honey, has found a special place in the hearts of those with a sweet tooth.
Having tried this indulgent dessert at many spots we had to list the best yet and the city would agree when we say Klava – Turkish Patisserie is among the revered ones. Promising flavours of Gaziantep, this sweet shop which opened its doors at Forum Rex Walk outlet last year quickly garnered loyal patrons for its vivid variety of delicacies and its special Turkish coffee. Besides, the dome structure, marble fur nishing and goldaccented interiors remind one of the Asian/European country’s streets.
From classic pistachio to chocolate and soguk, we relished several types of Bakalava. For those who wish to try different variants, we recommend the array of mixed plates. However, this culinary destination does not limit itself to one dish but offers decadent desserts like Turkish milk cake and multi-layered chocolate cakes too. Both of which we particularly enjoyed. However, cutting the sweetness, the Turkish black coffee served in a traditional tea set was our favourite.
Meal for two: ₹800 onwards. At Brigade Road.