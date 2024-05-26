This Turkish patisserie in central Bengaluru serves the best baklavas in town

Having tried this indulgent dessert at many spots we had to list the best yet and the city would agree when we say Klava – Turkish Patisserie is among the revered ones. Promising flavours of Gaziantep, this sweet shop which opened its doors at Forum Rex Walk outlet last year quickly garnered loyal patrons for its vivid variety of delicacies and its special Turkish coffee. Besides, the dome structure, marble fur nishing and goldaccented interiors remind one of the Asian/European country’s streets.