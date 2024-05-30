This new restaurant in Bengaluru's JP Nagar pays homage to our beautiful planet while retaining its famous menu

Renowned for blending the concepts of office and cafe, Social offers an urban retreat designed to disconnect you from the digital world while keeping you connected to those in front of you. Recently, Social outlets have become a hub for artists displaying unique artworks. As a result, the popular restaurant’s recently-opened 52nd outlet located in JP Nagar, has adopted a thematic look both inside and out.
On entering this new luxury establishment, you’ll notice clay walls, cane lamps, social media-inspired cave paintings, an abundance of potted greenery and bamboo pillars — all paying tribute to mother earth. Constructed using the rammed-earth building technique, this new multi-storey destination boasts several unique features: a waiting area sprinkled with bean bags, an amphitheatre-style seating area, a staircase snaking around the lift to offer the best views of both Social and the city beyond, co-working spaces and a terrace.
As we ascended and took our seats on the first level of the amphitheatre dining booths, we noticed a never-before-seen caddy with some intriguingly designed yet functional cutlery on the table. Tapping our feet to the DJ’s tunes, we ordered a couple of cocktails and starters to go with them.
While The Lantern artfully combined whisky with smoked orange, marmalade and a sweet and sour mix, Two Lost Souls in a Fish Bowl was an innovative drink that beautifully married the classic margarita with a crisp beer. The local heroes — Three Some Mushroom (infused with garlic, curry leaves and green chillies) and Choosa 69 (a delightful take on the traditional Hyderabadi chicken lollipop) served as aromatic accompaniments which added a spicy punch to the beverages.
After having tried a few more not-so-impressive dishes, the Holy Guacamole, Black Bean Burger broke the streak of mediocre delicacies by delivering a delicious contrast of textures and tastes. The creamy guacamole adds a tangy element to the perfectly seasoned savoury black bean patty placed between soft toasted buns and plated alongside fries. We skipped dessert but all in all, from wholesome and delicious choices to nutritious and flavourful meals, the new Social promises an enriching experience with a worth-it view.
Meal for two: ₹1,600. At Kumaraswamy Layout.
email: srushti@newindianexpress.com
X: @Sru_Kulkarni