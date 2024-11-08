This festive dessert menu created for Deepavali will continue to be available for one more week in Bengaluru

Yauatcha, the renowned dim sum teahouse, has once again captivated dessert lovers with its latest Deepavali collaboration, Timeless Desserts, Handcrafted Treasures, in partnership with Tribe Amrapali. Following the success of last year’s collaboration with Masaba, this year’s festive collection beautifully merges the worlds of artisanal patisserie and handcrafted jewellery, drawing inspiration from an iconic Navratna collection. What’s exciting however is that this Deepavali special menu is available for one more week…
Each dessert is a work of art, thoughtfully crafted to reflect the colours, qualities and symbolism of the nine gemstones. The fourfold petit gâteaux selection is a standout, where flavours are layered with precision and flair. The Plum Jasmine is a stunning creation, blending chocolate hazelnut, caramelised honey panna cotta, jasmine ganache and fresh Kashmiri plum compote into a decadent symphony of textures and tastes. Equally indulgent, the Fig & Walnut Tart pairs walnut pie with fig compote and a luscious milk chocolate ganache; while the Guava & Peach Delice surprises with its almond sponge, spicy guava jelly and peach compote, all encased in a creamy mascarpone mousse. For citrus enthusiasts, the Tangerine Sachertorte offers a zesty twist on the classic, featuring a rich sacher sponge paired with tangy tangerine jam and chocolate.
The highlight, however, is the nine macarons, each inspired by the Navratnas, offering an explosion of flavours. The Rose Pearl brings the elegance of citrus white chocolate and gulkand jam; while the Saffron and Mango delights with saffron malai and mango cream. The Dark Fig surprises with a dark fudge and fig compote; while the Cashew & Peach offers a delightful blend of salted cashew ganache and peach jam. Other standouts include the Ruby, with chocolate and rose; and the Gomed, a tropical mango and white chocolate macaron.
Meal for two: INR 3,000 onwards. On till November 15. At MG Road.
