Visit this craft brewery and kitchen in Bengaluru for beautiful vistas that match its delicious food…

This was love at first sight. We’d been hearing about this place for the longest time, but the idea of trudging all the way to Whitefield just seemed too much of a bother. It was only when the rains blessed us and we noticed how beautiful the space was in these seasonal showers, that we were tempted enough to finally go check it out.
Were we regretful that we hadn’t been here earlier? Yes. But, were we going to let it spoil our review? Absolutely not. Seated at one of the best tables at Maize & Malt, we immediately realised why this was such an Instagram favourite. Every inch, every corner and every angle — this space is meant for amazing pictures and the food and beverages live up to the buzz.
We started off our night with the M&M Crispy Dome which while gimmicky was quite a pleasure to destroy (you’ll understand when you order it) and quickly followed it up with a tribute dish to Whitefield — Anglo Indian Butter Garlic Prawns — which was exactly what we’d hoped it to be: yummy and fresh.
Shifting quickly to a vegetarian option, we sampled the Sweet Potato and Chickpea Patties, Hummus & Salad and relished every bit of it. So much so, we believe that this could be a great meal on its own. Green quotient done, we then switched to the Railway Fish Cutlets with Tartar Sauce and this delicacy was also a tribute to the area’s Anglo-Indian heritage. We washed all of this down with a fantastic Whiskey Smash and a French Martini that were both perfectly concocted and came highly recommended.
It was now time for a local favourite with a twist and the Paneer Ghee Roast left us craving for another serving (which we skipped). We also tried the Classic Chicken Tikka which we think was passable but high on flavour. The Dahi Kebab and the Asparagus and Lotus Stem Dim Sum that we decided to wrap up our meal with were also great choices and we were left licking our fingers.
We sampled their beers after this and paired it with dessert — weird combo we know — but hey, it worked! The Rose Jalebi Tres Leches and the Royal Mango Cheesecake were perfect accompaniments to our beer samplers and we spent the rest of our night taking cringy selfies and living the Instagram life to the hilt. We suggest you do the same!
Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At Whitefield.
