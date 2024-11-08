We recommend this eatery in Bengaluru that serves high quality and affordable Japanese delicacies

The menu also features several tempura, dim sum, chueng fun, bao, soup, salad, small plate, wok dishes and curry options — and we’ve tried quite a few. We’d however suggest you give their Japanese and Peruvian dishes a try first and then sample the rest of their delicious offerings. And yes, they also have yummy desserts and super refreshing cocktails, mocktails and a wide variety of alcoholic, non-alcoholic, hot and cold beverages made to your personal preferences!

Meal for two: INR 3,000 onwards. At Hebbal.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal