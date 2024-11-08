We recommend this eatery in Bengaluru that serves high quality and affordable Japanese delicacies

We’ve been raving about this eatery for months now and have to blame ourselves for not being able to feature the review, so far. But here we are, after several meals at Eight, down to tell you why this is the most exciting Asian food destination at Phoenix Mall Of Asia. We were at the launch and also at the re-haul of the menu and more recently at a Ramen and Cocktail Fiesta — but promotion or no promotion — we absolutely love the food and swear by its smaller portion options! We really wish more restaurants would serve the same, but, we digress. Here’s what we’ve loved at the restaurant on repeated visits and why we so highly recommend visiting it the next time you crave good oriental food.
Starting with the nigiris, we think both the veg options — Brie Cheese and Avocado are exemplary in quality and flavour. We also love the non-veg variants — Bluefin Akami Tuna, Hamachi – Yellow Tail, Hotate – Scallop and Salmon. Our favourites however continue to be the scallop and hamachi variants. At the price that they’re served at, we’re wondering how this restaurant even makes ends meet! The non-veg nigiri options are also available as sashimi and needless to say, we’ve tried them and loved them all equally.
Their sushi menu isn’t far behind and we’ve indulged in their Eight House Special Roll, California Crab Roll and the Flamed Scallop Uramaki on several occasions. For vegetarians, we highly recommend the Peruvian Veg Roll and the Bon Bon (that’s as much fun as its name). While they also feature timakis (sushi cones) on their menu and this can be a fun way to try out your favourite sushi options — if the child within you is still alive.
The tatakis come next and we are shameless fans of all three variants available — Nori Crusted Tuna Tataki, Salmon Tataki and a Salmon Tartare. We also suggest you try their ceviche variants and we highly recommend the Young Coconut Ceviche and the Pineapple Heart Ceviche. For non-veg lovers, blindly go with the hamachi variant — it’s one of the best in town!
The menu also features several tempura, dim sum, chueng fun, bao, soup, salad, small plate, wok dishes and curry options — and we’ve tried quite a few. We’d however suggest you give their Japanese and Peruvian dishes a try first and then sample the rest of their delicious offerings. And yes, they also have yummy desserts and super refreshing cocktails, mocktails and a wide variety of alcoholic, non-alcoholic, hot and cold beverages made to your personal preferences!
Meal for two: INR 3,000 onwards. At Hebbal.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal