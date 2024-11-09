Bengaluru’s newest vegetarian restaurant promises familiar flavours in innovative forms

At Gaia, Bengaluru’s brand new vegetarian restaurant, chef Shreyas Bhat and team believe in the nourishing and delightful power of nature. Named after the ancient Greek goddess of the Earth, Gaia is more than just a restaurant — it’s a tribute to the life-giving force that our planet is known for. Set within an old bungalow transformed into a sophisticated, vibrant and vintage-inspired dining space, Gaia features an open bar as its centrepiece when one walks past the reception by the entrance arch.

After exploring the charming interiors and outdoor seating area — likely a repurposed garage or garden — we settled into one of the circular booths in the main hall with a small sample plate of yummy Jaipuri Bhindi Chaat (a delightful combo of crispy okra, baby spinach, honey mustard dressing topped with tamarind chutney and mint foam) in one hand and a glass of Ourea, a blue pea tea drink adorned with a crown of basil foam, in the other. Both were fantastic choices to entice the diners to crave more of what’s in store for the night.