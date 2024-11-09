These ongoing food festivals in Bengaluru are not to be missed out on!

We bring you a list of five ongoing food festivals in Bengaluru that you must definitely try out!
In high spirits
Never Grow Up is a special bar takeover by Feruzan Bilimoria featuring an expertly crafted cocktail menu that pays homage to traditional flavours with a fresh twist. The menu features delights like Indian Paloma, Jhinga Lala, Popping Knees and more. Pair these with finger-licking food, taking the experience to a new level. INR 550 onwards. November 9 and 10, 9 pm onwards. At One8 Commune, Kasturba Road. +918748881818.
Drinks up!
Cosmo, the all-day dining restaurant at Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru, in collaboration with Tevar Progressive Indian Kitchen and Bar, presents an exclusive two-night bar takeover. Known for its unconventional approach to Indian cuisine, Tevar from Hyderabad brings a distinctive 5-course pre-set dinner experience, expertly paired with fusion cocktails, crafted to take guests on a culinary journey through India’s diverse flavours. INR 3,500 onwards. November 8 and 9, 8 pm onwards. At Bellary Road. +916364932070.
It’s breakfast time!
Do not miss out on this exclusive three-day coffee festival and Asian breakfast experience at Muro Café. Savour coffees from the finest estates of Karnataka and pair them with delicacies like Crab Omelettes, Hong Kong French Toast, Basque Cheesecake and lots more. INR 500 onwards. November 8 to 10, 9 am to 12 pm. At Muro, Museum Road. +918069456060.
Kebabs calling
If you are a fan of kebabs and want to savour some succulent and mouth-watering kebabs, this is the perfect opportunity. Jashn-E-Kebab is a celebration of the finest kebab flavours from across the country. It’s time to savour some juicy kebabs. INR 1,299 onwards. On till November 17, 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm. At The Kabab Studio, Goldfinch Hotel Bengaluru by MRG Group, Crescent Road. +917060976603.
Culinary celebration
Indian Accent, the much sought-after restaurant from New Delhi comes to Bengaluru as part of their special India tour, marking their 15th anniversary. Led by head chef Hitesh Lohat, the menu includes delicacies like Tofu Medu Vadai, Rajasthani Papad Kadhi, Kashmiri Morel Mussalam, Kanyakumari Crab, Duck Shaami and lots more. INR 5,500. November 9 and 10, 12 pm to 3 pm; 7 pm to 9.15 pm and 9.30 pm to 11.30 pm. At Alba, JW Marriott, Vittal Mallya Road. +918884675454.