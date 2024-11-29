This popular global menu restaurant by Chef Ajay Chopra in Bengaluru has revamped its menu and we were there to give it a dekko

When it comes to global cuisine, creativity is limitless. Our belief in this notion was strengthened further when we returned to Plaka by Chef Ajay Chopra to experience the flavours of their revamped menu. With the addition of 30 new dishes, this menu continues the celebration of fusion flavours that this joint is known for.
The vibrant ambience and open kitchen created an exciting dining experience. We kicked off with the Gol Gappa Bombs, a delightful blend of spicy water and pindi chhole. If you might be in the mood for a richer start, the Mushroom Poppers, served with parmesan crema, offered a perfect balance of crunch and cream — the first helping of this sinful starter nudged us to give in and order another one.
If non-vegetarians are feeling left out, we’d suggest you try out the Thai Chicken Popcorn and the Dynamite Prawn without fail. The Thai Chicken Popcorn was a juicy delight with a fiery Bang Kick Sauce. The Chicken Tikka Tacos and Smokey Soya Chaap Tacos were the other crowd-pleasers.
Next up, the Hummus Rouge, a creamy beetroot hummus topped with za’atar dust and spiced oil, was a Mediterranean delight. Lathering the hummus onto the warm pita bread and relishing the flavours felt wholesome. For the next course, the Sumac Mix Veg With Cheese Melt offered a unique twist on pizza, with a crunchy puff pastry base. For the main course, the Chicken Potlam Biryani slow-cooked in a banana leaf, was a fragrant and flavourful rice dish. The natural aroma of the seeraga samba rice amplified the existing flavours from the masalas which were locked in within the banana leaf. On a more North Indian flavour note, the soft and chewy naans paired well with the Cook With Parul Special Paneer Masala and Tariwala Kukkad. A simple Jeera Rice also complemented a succulent Allahabadi Mutton Korma perfectly.
To satisfy our sweet tooth, the Filter Kaapi Rossogulla felt like a unique fusion of Indian flavours. All in all, this revamp of the menu at Plaka by Chef Ajay Copra stayed true to its initial goal of exploring flavours and uniting them with meaningful blends. Additionally, some signature cocktails like the sweet and fizzy Berry Gin Fizz and the smokey yet smooth RCB Smash were also perfect additions to this re-introduction.
Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal.
