This popular global menu restaurant by Chef Ajay Chopra in Bengaluru has revamped its menu and we were there to give it a dekko

When it comes to global cuisine, creativity is limitless. Our belief in this notion was strengthened further when we returned to Plaka by Chef Ajay Chopra to experience the flavours of their revamped menu. With the addition of 30 new dishes, this menu continues the celebration of fusion flavours that this joint is known for.

The vibrant ambience and open kitchen created an exciting dining experience. We kicked off with the Gol Gappa Bombs, a delightful blend of spicy water and pindi chhole. If you might be in the mood for a richer start, the Mushroom Poppers, served with parmesan crema, offered a perfect balance of crunch and cream — the first helping of this sinful starter nudged us to give in and order another one.