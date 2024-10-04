This Japanese style seven-course menu in Bengaluru asks you to trust the chef’s expertise

So, when we heard that Nasi and Mee, Manyata Business Park was attempting to create such a menu, we were obviously excited. We’ve loved the establishment since they opened in Koramangala so long ago and with this, their newest branch, they are now catering to a booming foodie population in North Bengaluru that is experimental and informed about global cuisines. This, therefore, was the right time to introduce an omakase menu — something that’s been occasionally done in the city, but hasn’t yet made its way into the mainstream.