This Japanese style seven-course menu in Bengaluru asks you to trust the chef’s expertise
Omakase, a Japanese term that translates to ‘I’ll leave it up to you,’ is a dining experience that invites patrons to trust the chef’s expertise. Predominantly found in Japanese restaurants, this approach allows chefs to showcase their seasonal specialties, crafting a unique and personalised meal for each guest. Whether it’s sushi, sashimi or other delicacies, omakase is all about savouring the chef‘s curated selections and enjoying the artistry of their culinary creations.
So, when we heard that Nasi and Mee, Manyata Business Park was attempting to create such a menu, we were obviously excited. We’ve loved the establishment since they opened in Koramangala so long ago and with this, their newest branch, they are now catering to a booming foodie population in North Bengaluru that is experimental and informed about global cuisines. This, therefore, was the right time to introduce an omakase menu — something that’s been occasionally done in the city, but hasn’t yet made its way into the mainstream.
Wasting no time, we sat down for our seven-course indulgence that began with Carpaccio. A plate of beetroot-cured salmon, hamachi (yellow tail) and regular salmon carpaccio was presented and we dug in with enthusiasm! We have a soft corner for carpaccios and the beetroot-cured salmon won hands down. With such a glorious start, the Tempura course that followed featuring prawn and Thai asparagus, was fun to eat, but slightly low on flavour.
The Chicken Yakitori that followed, however, made up for the previous course and by the time the Nigiri course was upon us, our culinary spirits had been lifted. The soy-glazed salmon, the aburi unagi and the hamachi were pure indulgences and we were really tempted to just ask for more servings and wrap up the meal.
Good we didn’t though, because the Nori Taco that followed was worth a taste. While we weren’t too fond of how chewy the nori was, but the spicy tuna and cream cheese salmon were absolutely delicious. Next up, we had our final course before dessert, a Shoyu Chicken Ramen that was authentic and delectably refreshing and finally ended our meal with the dessert of the day — a Creme Brûlée.
Quite satisfied by the whole experience, pairing it with a Japanese Green Tea and Hojicha Tea, plus a wide selection from the restaurant’s main menu — left us in great spirits. We know we’re going back, soon.
INR 1,895 onwards per person. Book ahead. At Embassy Manyata Business Park, Nagavara.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal