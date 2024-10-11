Six spots in Bengaluru where you can indulge in some traditional festive vegetarian spreads!

We are almost at the culmination of yet another Navaratri. Observed in honour of the goddess Durga, the occasion involves a lot of fasting, avoiding non-vegetarian food and maintaining utmost spirituality. Such an occasion calls for some healthy but delicious snacking and the city has ample options for you to try out! Therefore, we present to you six restaurants in the city that you need to keep in mind, if you are observing Navaratri’s nuances and head there soon, as the festival is almost over!
Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway
Navaratri celebrations at this hotel is where culinary artistry blends seamlessly with a festive ambience. Indulge in a meticulously curated buffet featuring an exquisite array of Gujarati ‘vrath ka khana’ (fasting food). Savour delights such as Shakarkand Sabudana Tikki, Dal Wada, Satvik Aloo, Paneer Makhana, Samak Chawal Ki Khichdi, Kuttu Atte Ka Thepla and Rajgira Poori. INR 1,499 onwards. On till October 11, 12 pm to 3 pm & 7 pm to 10 pm. At Feast, Rajajinagar. +918792493438.
The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore
This luxury property is running a special Satvik Thali, in honour of the sacred essence of Navaratri. This traditional feast embodies the principles of satvik cuisine — purity, cleanliness and wholesomeness. The exquisite thali showcases a vibrant mix of wholesome vegetarian delicacies, including the delightful Sabudana Tikki and Khatta Meetha Kaddu, carefully prepared with fenugreek, dry mangoes, chilli and black jaggery. INR 2,500 onwards. On till October 12. At Riwaz, Residency Road. +918049148000.
Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road
This unique culinary offering in celebration of Navaratri invites guests to indulge in a divine feast — the Navratri Sattva — a thoughtfully curated selection of traditional satvik, wholesome delicacies. Executive chef Vijay Bhandari and his talented culinary team have meticulously designed the Navaratri Bhog to offer guests a soulful blend of classic flavours and nourishing meals that align with the festival’s rituals. INR 1,500 onwards. On till October 11, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm. At Momo Cafe, Bellandur. +918071203040
Khandani Rajdhani
This vegetarian destination brings you the ultimate feast for your fasts! Their specially curated Upwas Thali is designed to celebrate the purity of satvik cuisine while indulging your taste buds. Expect crispy Sabudana Vada, flavorful Farali Pattice, Samo Rice with Tomato Dal, Kele Ki Sabji and sweet endings like Fruit Shrikhand and Sabudana Kheer. INR 699 onwards. On till October 12, for Lunch and Dinner. Across outlets. +918022682092.
Ishaara
Celebrate the spirit of Navaratri at Ishaara with its exclusive Navaratri Utsav Thali. Ishaara’s culinary team has crafted a selection of authentic, satvik dishes made with love and care, ensuring that each bite resonates with the festive spirit and dietary traditions of the occasion. The dishes include Kuttu Ki Puri, Rajgira Kadhi, Falahari Paneer, Sabudana Khichadi and Lauki Ki Kheer and lots more! INR 680. On till October 13. Across outlets. +919742478792.
Social
Bringing a festive touch with a special Navaratri menu at five Social outlets in Bengaluru that blend traditional flavours with their signature twists. This balanced spread features Aloo Jeera, Paneer in a rich tomato gravy, Makhana and vrat (fasting) special Samak Rice. Finish your meal with the sweet and satisfying Sabudana Kheer. INR 450 onwards. On till October 11, 9 am to 12.30 am. Across outlets. +918655685252.