This Chinese restaurant in Bengaluru has curated its menu inspired by the flavours of Durga Puja and Navratri

"What do we do for dinner?" seems to be an eternal question on our minds this festive season, whether it's at the end of a day of hopping pandals celebrating Durga Puja or while choosing among the limited Navratri-diet friendly options. Taking cues, Chinese-specialty restaurant Chowman in Bengaluru has come up with new dishes, adding to its already existing extensive menu.

These include starters such as Tibetan Momo, main course fare such as Kolkata style Mixed Fried Rice, Smokey Chilli Fish and Smokey Chilli Chicken. For Navratri, they have dishes devoid of garlic and onion, such as soups like Lemon Pepper Soup and Sweet Corn Soup, starters such as Crispy Honey Paneer and Honey Chilli Lotus Stem, main course dishes such as Rice with Asian Greens and Exotic Veg in Mountain Chilli Sauce. End your meal on a sweet note with their popular desserts such as Toffee Walnut with Ice Cream and Darsan with Ice Cream.

INR 499 onwards. Across all outlets.