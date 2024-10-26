The Kind Roastery & Brewroom’s third outlet opens in Indiranagar

During our last outing to The Bay Eco World, we introduced you to the vegetarian deli and café, The Kind Roastery & Brewroom’s latest outlet. While we were aware that the third was in the making, we had not expected it to open merely within a couple of months. Now all set up in the heart of the city, welcoming patrons at another space in Indiranagar, this popular café has claimed quite the spot placed amidst the hot and happening culinary destinations all equally loved by foodies of Bengaluru. With such competition to beat, you’d think there might be a dearth of diners, well no! Even on a Thursday late afternoon, this spacious outlet spanning three different seating areas was full.
A special mention goes to the interiors which makes one feel like they stepped into a gorgeous big white cave with stone-lined paths, ample greens and botanical-themed paper light fixtures. A new addition of course would be the emerald green postbox from mental health and wellness organisation Kaha Mind which offers the most adorable and Pinterest-aligned postcards and stickers to pen your wishes for a dear stranger and a future café customer. These simple activities like zen tables and postcards are what make this space a superior destination to the others in the city.
While that was all in terms of ambience, however when it came to food, we hate to admit but we did notice the decrease in quality. Their best-selling bevera g e Jhony Brownie for instance used to be our go-to drink too — thanks to its rich and thick amalgam of big brownie chunks and cold coffee — which had sadly been diluted down to a watery consistency with hardly any chunks.
While their Corn Nachos with Salsa and Mushroom Bianca Pizza were good, we were disappointed all over again with the Spinach Ravioli served in tomato sauce, which was sub-par at best. We were happy to end the meal knowing that despite all the changes their Simple Chocolate Cake remains unchanged and still continued to be one of our favourites, which paired well with the super spicy Lotus Stem Chips cancelling out the sweetness perfectly.
Meal for two: INR 500 onwards. At Indiranagar.