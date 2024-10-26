The Kind Roastery & Brewroom’s third outlet opens in Indiranagar

While their Corn Nachos with Salsa and Mushroom Bianca Pizza were good, we were disappointed all over again with the Spinach Ravioli served in tomato sauce, which was sub-par at best. We were happy to end the meal knowing that despite all the changes their Simple Chocolate Cake remains unchanged and still continued to be one of our favourites, which paired well with the super spicy Lotus Stem Chips cancelling out the sweetness perfectly.

Meal for two: INR 500 onwards. At Indiranagar.