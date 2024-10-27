This restaurant continues to thrive in Bengaluru’s Asian food scene by unveiling yet another menu for patrons to try

Cocooned in the palatial structure beside the opulent Leela Palace, Koko Bengaluru has swiftly risen to prominence as one of the city’s most coveted Asian dining destinations. Ever since its doors opened, it has captivated the palates of Bengaluru’s food enthusiasts and its allure shows no signs of waning. With innovative offerings like the recently reviewed Sakura Brunch and now an affordable weekday set menu featuring sample-sized portions of its signature dishes and drinks, Koko ensures there’s always a reason to return.
Although it’s a small set menu — Tasting Thursdays presents an enticing array of culinary delights, from soups and salads to sushi, dim sums and more, making it perfect for a small gathering. A special mention must be made of their cocktail menu, which is definitely worth exploring. However, we recommend starting with their Koko Hot & Sour Soup, a comforting choice, especially with the retreating monsoon that’s upon us. Paired with the Farm Green Salad — a delightful mix of crispy lollo rossa, romaine lettuce, avocado, cherry tomatoes, soy vinegar, tofu, bamboo shoot, black fungus and lots of veggies setting a comforting tone while prepping us for the fancy meal ahead.
When it came to sushi, we were immediately drawn to the Hamachi Carpaccio, featuring shiso, the buttery texture of the yellowtail and tangyness of citrus soy, making it an instant favourite. While we usually rave about cream cheese dumplings, we were pleasantly surprised by the Pak Choy Dumplings this time around. Encased in delicate crystal wrappers, these dumplings offered a burst of leafy goodness. From the small plates, the Broccoli Creamy Planta with Bird’s Eye Chilli was an absolute standout. The dish masterfully balanced the rich, creamy texture with the fiery punch of chilli, when coupled with a cup of cold Tom Yum, concocted with madeira, galangal, lemongrass, lime, Thai chilli syrup and kaffir — the pairing became the highlight of the night.
A traditional favourite, the Braised Yee Mian Noodles followed soon after and we quickly found ourselves adding the dish to our ever-growing list of guilty pleasures to order home for midnight indulgences. Its slurpworthy texture and the spice remnant on our lips long after we had devoured the dish is something we’ll certainly be craving the next time we’re in the mood for noodles.
For dessert, we sampled both offerings on the menu and we would pick the Twisted Honey Noodles with Ice Cream over the Blueberry Chocolate Gâteau any day. The former is a perfect blend of textures and sweetness and it easily outshone the latter — which felt a touch dry in comparison despite its rich chocolate ganache.
INR 2,100 onwards. Every Thursday, 7 pm onwards. At Indiranagar.