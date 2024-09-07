Leafy affair: If you are looking forward to savouring an onasadya, we have you covered with these 10 must-do recommendations

It’s that time of the year again where the proud Malayali in all of us, stands tall. That one time, where the whole city unites to sit in front of a banana leaf and enjoy a sumptuous and delicious meal. Bengaluru is filled with Malayalis and even though a lot of them head back to Kerala to celebrate Onam with their families, some of them stay back to celebrate it in the city. And why not? Like every year, the city has more than ample options where you can have a proper sit-down onasadya and take in the essence of this beautiful festival. We present to you eight restaurants and hotels serving the best onasadyas, that come highly recommended.
Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield
Celebrate the vibrant spirit of Onam with a grand feast at MCafe. Their traditional sadya is a true feast for the soul. Relish the goodness of Palada Payasam, Avial, Elaneer Payasam, Erissery, Olan, Injipuli, Madhura Curry and Kurukku Kalan that promise to transport you straight into the heart of Keralam. INR 2,300 onwards. On till September 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Whitefield. +918049435000.
NChef Restaurant
If you are looking for a place that serves some of the best Kerala cuisine in town, NChef has to be part of your list. So, it is a no-brainer to add this restaurant in your list of potential spots serving onasadya. Featuring an elaborate spread of 26 dishes like Olan, Kalan, Pulissery, Erissery, Avial, Papadam and Thoran, this is your destination for a budget-friendly meal. INR 690. On till September 15, 12 pm to 4 pm. Across outlets. +917676100300.
The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru
If you are looking to relish the flavours of Kerala this Onam, Quattro, the premium restaurant of The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru is one of fanciest options. Each dish in the sadya is prepared using fresh coconut, spices and locally sourced ingredients. The sadya will include delicacies like Sharkara Varatti, Kumbalanga Pachadi, Beetroot Pachadi, Vendakaa Theeyal and Palada Payasam, among other treats. INR 1,199 onwards. September 14, 12 pm to 3.30 pm. At Thanisandra Main Road. +919611529294.
Salt Mango Tree
If you are someone who has been living in Bengaluru for quite some time now, this restaurant doesn’t need any introduction. Serving some of the best Malayali dishes since 2014, Salt Mango Tree should be right up there in your onasadya list. Savour over 25 vegetarian delicacies that are sure to keep the Onam feeling ignited. INR 950. September 9-12; INR 1,950. September 13-15; INR 1,400. September 16 & 17; 12 pm to 4 pm. At Indiranagar. +919686365602.
Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center
This Onam, immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Kerala with this grand onasadya. Experience an elaborate spread of traditional sweet and savoury dishes like Olan, Avial, Kalan, Erissery, Pachadi, Injipuli, Thoran, Paal Payasam and lots more! This is where you will see Keralam on a plate! INR 2,499 onwards. September 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Whitefield. +918071008100.
Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks
Welcome king Mahabali in a grand manner with this grand sadya, which brings the traditional flavours of Kerala and captures the essence of the state's rich culinary heritage. Savour timeless classics like Neyyappam, Avial, Kootu Curry, Thoran, Olan, Kalan, Pachadi, Inji Puli and Erissery along with wholesome goodness of Parippu, Matta Rice, Sambar and Rasam, ending the meal with Paal Payasam. INR 1,499 onwards. September 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Ministry of Food, Challaghatta. +917353759831.
Kappa Chakka Kandhari
Celebrate the homecoming of Kerala’s legendary, mythical king Mahabali at this much sought-after restaurant in the city. Their traditional onasadya with 26 vegetarian delicacies is not to be missed out! With dishes like Pavakka Kondattam, Pineapple Pachadi, Beetroot Kichadi, Ada Pradhaman and Palada Payasam as a part of the menu, this is bound to be one indulgent feast. INR 1,390. September 14 and 15, 11 am to 3.30 pm. At St John’s Auditorium, Koramangala. +916364671010.
Vembanad
This multi award-winning restaurant is known for serving renowned flavours of Kerala. Ponnonam Vanne, their onasadya is worth relishing and is a personal favourite. Featuring a Maveli, onappattukal, thiruvathira and other festivities, the sadya here is not just about the meal but an overall experience. INR 1,749 onwards. September 14 and 15, 12 pm onwards. At The Paul Bangalore, Challaghatta. +918040477777.
ITC Gardenia
Celebrate this Onam with the sadya at Cubbon Pavilion. Their expert chefs have crafted a regal spread inspired by the traditional onasadya, featuring delicacies like avial, olan, kalan, thoran, palada payasam and lots more! It’s the perfect opportunity to savour the flavours of the harvest festival with friends and family. INR 3,500. September 15, 1 pm to 4 pm. At Residency Road. +918022119898.
Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park
Neer, the rooftop South Indian coastal restaurant at Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park is serving a royal onasadya that promises to be a lavish vegetarian feast. Served on a traditional plantain leaf course, over 22 delicacies including avial, erissery, thengai sadam, and kadala pradanam are sure to tantalise your taste buds. INR 2,200. September 15, 12.30 pm to 3 pm. At Nagavara. +918069012345.