This brand new café and bakery on Church Street should be your next must visit, if flavourful food is on your mind!

The lighting is inviting. The seating, well, cute too. If ambience was what made cafés work, The Caffeine Baar on Church Street has already won! But what really makes this adorable coffee ‘bar’ work is its interesting menu that would be able to satiate anyone’s cravings and really well at that.
We stepped in from the ever busy street and were settled in no time and began our review with the Korean Cream Cheese Bun. We are glad to report that it compares to some of the best in town and oozes cheesiness. We then spotted the Okonomiyaki Pancake and our K-pop obsessed minds ensured we ordered it next. True to the original, the pancake was crispy and the savoury goodness went down pretty easily alternated with gulps of a delicious Cortado — that was one of the best coffees we’d had in a very long time.
Next up, we tried their Vegan Protein Bowl stuffed with slaw, roasted veggies, superfood grains, bean patty, mushrooms, herby green pea sauce and topped with hemp seeds. Loaded with all things good, this was a flavour bomb and such a refreshing take on healthy eating. We were pretty stuffed in the first few bites, but managed to trudge through the whole meal. If it weren’t for the accompanying Malty Mocha, we would have really had a tough time getting through it though, we must admit.
Seriously full, we then wrapped up our meal with a Babka French Toast — a chocolate babka served with ice-cream and warm chocolate orange fudge sauce and decided to call it a day. We promised ourselves to return soon to check out the rest of the incredible menu that has so many more treats that have already caught our attention.
Meal for two: INR 600 onwards. At Church Street.
