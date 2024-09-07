This three-day pop-up in Bengaluru brings Sri Lankan delicacies with a European touch

The Leela Palace Bengaluru is hosting a three-day pop up — The Heart of Sri Lankan Tradition on your Plate. The menu for the do is curated by chef Rukamal Samarasekera, who has over two decades of global expertise, including his role as the head chef for Gordon Ramsay in Italy. He has helped open restaurants in Siena, Sardines, Sicily and Milano, and is renowned for his culinary greatness. We were at Le Cirque Signature, the fine dining restaurant of the hotel, to indulge in what the chef had planned for the pop-up.

We started off with a selection of their artisan breads, which was served with house-whipped butter. When spread with butter, this was an absolute delight. Next up were Mini Hoppers filled with Spicy Seafood Salad. Before indulging in them, we admired the beauty that was in front of us. The mini hoppers were too cute to be eaten. But as we bit into them, we discovered a burst of flavours in our mouth.

We were then served the Baked Negombo Crab Thermidor and Calamansi Hollandaise, along with Crab and Lemongrass Espresso. The crab thermidor was a mix of buttery and meaty flavours and it was spot-on. Neither of the flavours was overpowering and that’s why we absolutely loved it. The espresso complemented the dish as well.

This was followed by Moringa and Young Coconut Cream Cappuccino. This tender coconut drink was made as subtle and smooth as possible. It was as if we were having butter milk.