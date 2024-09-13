RMZ Eco World in Bellandur welcomes the newest outlet of this beloved Bengaluru cafe

Cafe Paper & Pie, as its name suggests, is a space designed to help you masterfully balance work with nourishment. After successful ventures in Indiranagar and Whitefield, the café has now made its way to RMZ Eco World in Bellandur — establishing two grab-and-go kiosks designed to cater to the fast-paced needs of employees in the building. Stationed in the lobby area, these kiosks have managed to retain their signature aesthetic, with striking whites, creamy browns and small bursts of green.While the chain is celebrated for its eclectic range of beverages — most of which have been thoughtfully retained at this location — the menu has been streamlined to focus on dishes that can be quickly prepared and conveniently taken away. For those seeking a brief respite, limited seating is available around the kiosks, providing a quiet moment away from the bustle of work.
We grabbed a special (Pineapple Cold Brew) and a classic (Jagerry Iced Chocolate) and sipping on our drinks, we took a stroll around the kiosk, carefully examining the enticing display before making our selections. First up was the Spinach & Ricotta Quiche, paired with a healthy serving of Mixed Berry Chia Seed Pudding (chia seeds soaked overnight and served with seasonal berries and nuts). Both dishes provided a satisfying start to get us going. While the Fig & Goat Cheese Toast — prepared with toasted sourdough, house-made fig jam, fresh figs, a drizzle of honey and microgreens — captivated us with its delightful blend of flavours and textures.
Just as we thought we had reached the pinnacle of our experience, the Beetroot Falafel Burger — loaded with hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, roasted peppers and sundried tomatoes and served with a mixed salad — surprised us with its exceptional taste, pillowy soft bun and overall pleasant mouthfeel.
We ended our quick coffee break with a pair of desserts that were equally enticing: the Belgian Walnut Brownie and the Chocolate Bounty Bar. And suddenly we were left wishing that the kiosk was in the lobby of our office.
Meal for two: ₹1,200 onwards. At Bellandur.