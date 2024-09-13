This restaurant opens doors to the vibrant culture of Latin American streets and a medley of cuisines in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is no stranger to culinary diversity, with its ever-growing array of hyper-local cuisine and restaurants designed to transport diners to the very regions their food hails from. Yet, the arrival of Los Cavos is a welcome addition to the city’s vibrant food scene, offering a unique blend of culture and cuisine that draws inspiration from the enchanting artefact, El Libro Mágico — The Magical Book from Latin America. Having made its successful debut in Mumbai, Los Cavos now brings its treasure trove of forgotten recipes to Bengaluru.
This latest venture, by VRO Hospitality, promises a delightful culinary journey with punchy Peruvian plates and artful cocktails under the expert guidance of chef Rafael Estremadoyro García who has two Michelin stars to his name. The restaurant, designed in the style of a Spanish villa is conceptualised for its diners to enjoy the Peruvian cuisine — a melting pot of flavours influenced by Japanese and Chinese immigrants as well as a significant Italian population — amidst charming elements like arched doorways, an indoor fountain, stained glass windows and a romantic faux balcony that nods to the old Colonial buildings of Peru.
The evening commenced with Los Cavos Ceviche, a plate of raw salmon resting atop a coriander and aji amarillo (yellow chilli) sauce, delicately drizzled with white truffle oil. This dish, paired with a Nikkei Sour — a cocktail that replaces the usual egg white foam with a thyme vanilla foam; a Chilcano, a refreshing mix of pisco, falernum syrup and ginger ale — only conveyed that more such delicacies were awaiting us that evening.
While the cocktail menu at Los Cavos is richly varied, it leans heavily on tequila, which might feel a bit limiting for some. However, the wine offerings more than compensate, with a glass of smooth Lindeman’s Chardonnay serving as the perfect companion to a plate of Papa Rellena. This popular Peruvian croquette, made with white potatoes filled with mozzarella and served with huancaína sauce and chalaquita is a comforting choice to enjoy with loved ones over the weekend. For segundo, we opted Pecan Peruvian Chicken, where tender chicken thighs were topped with a lemon reduction, bell pepper and chilli sauce, roasted pecans and jalapeño cream, served alongside steamed jasmine rice. The result was a dish that was not only flavourful but also rich in texture and spice.
To round off the meal, the desserts, Alfajor – a delicate sablée with lucuma manjar blanco, raspberry and tender coconut ice cream worked as a perfect blend of sweetness, while the Churros, filled with chocolate and hazelnut, served with a 70 percent cacao sauce and a hint of orange — provided a warm, sinful end to the dining experience.
Meal for two: ₹2,000 onwards. At Indiranagar.