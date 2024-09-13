We bring you eight more spots in Bengaluru that are sure to keep your onasadya cravings in check

The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore

Another Onam dining experience you can be part of is at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, that brings the rich culinary traditions of Kerala to the heart of the city. This year’s celebration at Riwaz, the hotel’s acclaimed Indian restaurant, promises a feast that showcases the best of Malabari cuisine. Savour dishes like Beans Mezhukupuratti, Pineapple Puliserry and a live appam counter, the menu is designed to offer a culinary journey through Kerala's rich heritage. INR 3,000. September 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Residency Road. +919380856550.

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Celebrate the spirit of Onam with a special brunch at Lush. Curated by executive chef Soma Sundaram and his team, the menu features favourites like the Kerala Red Rice, Avial, Moru Curry, Malabar Urlai Roast, Parippu Payasam and Elai Adai. INR 2,500. September 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Race Course Road. +919513944520.

The Den Bengaluru

On the occasion of Onam, this hotel in Whitefield is hosting an Onam Sadhya lunch. It’s a lavish vegetarian multi-course feast, showcasing a diverse spread of over 26 dishes, all served on fresh banana leaves to enhance the authentic experience. Don’t miss this opportunity to indulge in some delightful Kerala cuisine. INR 1,999. September 15, 12 pm to 4 pm. At Whitefield. 918071117222.

One8 Commune, Bangalore

This might come as a surprise for many but this popular restaurant known for its cocktails and international cuisine, is hosting a special Onam Feast Menu curated by chef Agnibh Mudi. The menu consists of starters such as Upperi, Pappadam and Ulli Vada. You can also choose between the Kerala Red Rice or White Rice and pair it with delicacies like Sambar, Avial, Rasam, Poriyal, Pachadi, Ghee Podi, Achaar, Raita, Sambaram and Seviyan Payasam. INR 1,200. September 14 and 15, 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm. At Kasturba Road. +918748881818.