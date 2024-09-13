We bring you eight more spots in Bengaluru that are sure to keep your onasadya cravings in check

As Malayalis around the world gear up to celebrate Onam on Sunday, indulging in a traditional onasadya is non-negotiable. Last week, when we listed eight restaurants in Bengaluru serving this royal feast, we were quite sure the list didn’t end there. Therefore, we bring you eight more spots that you can keep in your list if you are planning to partake in an onasadya. Trust us, this list will come in handy this weekend because every spot will be jam-packed!
Radisson Blu Bengaluru Outer Ring Road
Melange, the hotel’s elegant all-day dining restaurant is hosting a traditional onasadya. The thoughtfully curated menu features an array of classic Kerala delicacies like Kerala Rice, Sambar, Moru Curry, Paruppu Curry, Avial, Kalan, Cabbage Thoran, Beetroot Pachadi, Cucumber Kichadi, Pineapple Kichadi, Erissery, Lemon Pickle, Mango Pickle and Injipuli, along with desserts such as Paruppu Payasam and Ada Pradhaman. INR 1,600. September 13 to 15, 12 pm. At Marathahalli. +918067076909.
Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore
Experience the vibrant festival of Onam with the culinary offerings at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore. The onasadya here is an ideal destination for a traditional meal featuring over 20 dishes and served on a banana leaf. Enjoy this sumptuous spread that embodies the warmth and hospitality of Kerala. INR 1,199 onwards. September 15, At MG Road. +9195901510193.
Hotel Royal Orchid
Onam is a celebration of abundance, gratitude and unity. Immerse yourself into this vibrant occasion with this exclusive Onam pop-up station, where you can savour the festival’s specialities and experience its true essence. Start your meal with delicacies like Erissery, Kalan, Pachadi, Pavakka Varuthathu, Ellu Thogayal, Pulissery, Thoran, Rasam and Injipuli. Conclude your meal with a Payasam. INR 1,800. September 15, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Limelight Emporium, Domlur. +918041783000.
Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway
Celebrate this harvest festival by savouring a grand feast of 26 dishes. The chef has curated an onasadya featuring dishes like Injipuli, Kichadi, Pachadi, Kootu Curry, Beans Thoran, Avial, Erissery, Parippu, Kerala Sambar, Kalan, Rasam and Moru. End the meal on a sweet note with the famous Kerala Parippu Pradhaman and a range of Kozhikode halwas like the Black Halwa, Jaggery Halwa and Malabar Halwa. INR 2,899 onwards. September 13 and 14, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Feast, Rajajinagar. +918792493438.
Maayaa – Culinary Exotica from South India
The special Onam thali at Maayaa Restaurant is where tradition meets contemporary flair. The chefs have meticulously created a thali that promises to bring the authentic flavours of Kerala to your table. With a burst of flavour in each bite, savour classics like Avial and Erissery and delectable desserts like Elaneer Payasam and Palada Payasam. INR 899 onwards. September 14 and 15, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Prestige Trade Tower, Palace Road. +918971197098.
Aloft Bengaluru Outer Ring Road
Embark on a rich culinary escapade with the special onasadya buffet at Nook, the hotel’s restaurant specialising in international dishes. Guests can look forward to savouring an exquisite spread of over 20 Kerala dishes, such as Mixed Vegetable Thoran, Avial, Payar Mezhukkupuratti, Kalan, Mambazha Pulissery and the sweet finale of Ada Pradhaman, all served on a banana leaf to elevate the authentic onasadya experience. INR 1,899 onwards. September 14 and 15, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Kadubeesanahalli. +918045101010.
Shangri-La Bengaluru
Saffron and b Café, two of the dining venues at this hotel, are offering patrons a special Onam feast. At Saffron you can indulge in traditional Onam food served in a banana leaf while at b Café, you can choose a lavish Onam brunch featuring traditional Kerala dishes at the Indian section. Onasadya: INR 1,400. September 13 to 15. Onam Day Brunch: INR 2,500 onwards. September 15. At Palace Road. +918045126100.
Monarch Luxur Hotel
If you are looking for a budget-friendly onasadya town, this one has to be right in up there on your list. Featuring an array of dishes ranging from Avial, Kootu Curry, Kalan, Olan, Thoran, Erissery, Pulissery and many more, this feast from God’s Own Country is a must try! INR 599. September 13 to 15, 1.30 pm onwards. At Infantry Road. +919844973732.
The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore
Another Onam dining experience you can be part of is at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, that brings the rich culinary traditions of Kerala to the heart of the city. This year’s celebration at Riwaz, the hotel’s acclaimed Indian restaurant, promises a feast that showcases the best of Malabari cuisine. Savour dishes like Beans Mezhukupuratti, Pineapple Puliserry and a live appam counter, the menu is designed to offer a culinary journey through Kerala's rich heritage. INR 3,000. September 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Residency Road. +919380856550.
Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel
Celebrate the spirit of Onam with a special brunch at Lush. Curated by executive chef Soma Sundaram and his team, the menu features favourites like the Kerala Red Rice, Avial, Moru Curry, Malabar Urlai Roast, Parippu Payasam and Elai Adai. INR 2,500. September 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Race Course Road. +919513944520.
The Den Bengaluru
On the occasion of Onam, this hotel in Whitefield is hosting an Onam Sadhya lunch. It’s a lavish vegetarian multi-course feast, showcasing a diverse spread of over 26 dishes, all served on fresh banana leaves to enhance the authentic experience. Don’t miss this opportunity to indulge in some delightful Kerala cuisine. INR 1,999. September 15, 12 pm to 4 pm. At Whitefield. 918071117222.
One8 Commune, Bangalore
This might come as a surprise for many but this popular restaurant known for its cocktails and international cuisine, is hosting a special Onam Feast Menu curated by chef Agnibh Mudi. The menu consists of starters such as Upperi, Pappadam and Ulli Vada. You can also choose between the Kerala Red Rice or White Rice and pair it with delicacies like Sambar, Avial, Rasam, Poriyal, Pachadi, Ghee Podi, Achaar, Raita, Sambaram and Seviyan Payasam. INR 1,200. September 14 and 15, 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm. At Kasturba Road. +918748881818.