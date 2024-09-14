This sought-after brewery in Bengaluru has a new beer-forward menu and it’s worth trying!

The Keema Kulcha was the next dish to arrive on our table. With a filling of ground lamb and spices, this delicacy was served with pickled labaan, which was more like a spectator as the kulcha on its own was flavourful enough for us to munch on! We couldn’t have left without trying their beers and so we paired them here.

Meal for two: INR 3,500 onwards. At Whitefield.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so