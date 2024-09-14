This sought-after brewery in Bengaluru has a new beer-forward menu and it’s worth trying!

Windmills is undoubtedly one of the most-renowned breweries in the city. What also sets this place apart is that they have music performances every weekend, featuring local as well as international artistes, covering every possible form of music. Recently this brewery rolled out a new beer forward menu, along with the welcoming back of ace mixologist Neil Alexander, who moved back from Windmills Texas. On a windy and cloudy Saturday afternoon, we decided to pay a visit to this brewery to check out their latest offerings
We began our culinary trail with the Tandoori Sea Prawns and Persian Kebab. The fresh prawns were cooked using chilli, yoghurt and mustard and served with kairi (raw mango) mint chutney. Subtly flavoured, this dish was creamy and when mixed with the chutney, tasted even better! As for the kebabs, they were marinated in Persian spices and served with a salad and borani dip. Flavourful and juicy, these kebabs were delicate and the Persian spinach yoghurt dip along with it was a match made in heaven. We paired these delicacies with Dutch Courage, which was a sweet cocktail made using rosemary gin, blood orange purée, elderflower and lime.
Next up, from the veg section, we ordered the Karare Paneer Kebab. These were crunchy on the outside because they were marinated and fried with beaten rice. The spices added the much-needed flavour and overall the dish was the perfect balance between crunchy and soft. This was followed by Chipotle Maple Wings, which were quite juicy. Boasting a mix of sweet and spice, these wings were cooked using aged cayenne pepper, hot sauce, chipotle maple glaze and spicy honey ranch. We decided to pair them with Paloma, another of their signature cocktails, which had tequila, limoncello, grapefruit juice, rose syrup, fresh citrus and salt cloud.
The Keema Kulcha was the next dish to arrive on our table. With a filling of ground lamb and spices, this delicacy was served with pickled labaan, which was more like a spectator as the kulcha on its own was flavourful enough for us to munch on! We couldn’t have left without trying their beers and so we paired them here.
Meal for two: INR 3,500 onwards. At Whitefield.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so