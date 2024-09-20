Experience the flavours of Punjab before Partition at this upcoming pop-up in Bengaluru

Ishaara, in collaboration with the renowned chef Sherry Mehta, present an exciting culinary experience this weekend titled Undivided Punjab. The event celebrates the heritage of undivided Punjab, offering a nostalgic journey through forgotten recipes and ancestral cooking techniques that defined the region’s kitchens before the partition. With her deep connection to Punjab’s rich heritage, the chef has curated a nostalgic menu where diners will embark on a journey through time. Chef Sherry tells us more about the pop-up and why Bengalureans would absolutely love it!
What are some of the dishes featured on the menu?
The menu includes dishes like Chapli Kebabs, Lahori Sajji, Quetta Rosh and Ludhiana Safed Murgh, among others. These dishes represent the heart of Punjab and add a unique dimension to this pop-up at Ishaara.
How important is reviving forgotten recipes and cooking techniques?
We often cherish the cooking of our elders and mothers because of the care and effort they put into every dish. They embrace slow cooking, use carefully selected ingredients and focuse on nourishing the body. That’s what we’re bringing to the table at Ishaara. I believe that nothing is truly forgotten — each generation adds its own interpretation to the recipes passed down. Using traditional tools like the sil batta and mortar and pestle and slow-cooking in a deghchi for hours, makes all the difference.
Since the pop-up is happening in Bengaluru, how do you think diners here will resonate with these flavours?
There is a strong North Indian community in Bengaluru that deeply appreciates these flavours. I’ve also found that many South Indian diners love the rich, hearty taste of northern Indian cuisine. I believe our food will resonate well with both communities.
Is there a particular dish on the menu that holds special meaning for you?
There are several, but Meat Beliram stands out for me. It’s a family recipe that my father used to make every Sunday, sharing stories of his childhood while cooking. It’s a dish that evokes strong nostalgia for me.
Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. September 20 and 21. At Ishaara, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal.
