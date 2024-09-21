The second outlet of this popular eatery in the city, promises familiar flavours to a brand-new audience

While Daysie has already made a mark in Bengaluru, a new branch of Daysie has just opened in the periphery of Bengaluru South (read as almost Mysuru), spanning two floors of expansive space and looking absolutely inviting. As you take the stairs to the first floor, the walls adorned with huge mirrors add a theatrical touch to the interiors. ‘Never Skip a Beat’ is engraved on the wall in a corner and we took it very seriously. We decided to not skip a single bite from the menu that is already quite celebrated.
For starters, the Lahori Murg Tikka is a must try! Surrounded by fluffy egg whites, the grilled chicken is served with a mint chutney that works perfectly. While momos are common across the city, the Shrimp Momos we tried next were juicy, perfectly paired with a spicy chutney of sesame seeds, garlic, onion and coriander. Their most special non-veg starter, however, is their Haleem Butter Toast and the aromatic goat stew that is cooked overnight and spread on the butter toasted bakar khani bread is an absolute win!
For the veg lovers, we thought the loaded nachos are an absolute treat! The quantity of the nachos is admirable, with the sprinkling of cheese, avocado, olives and jalapenos added to the overall crunchy. We also loved the Multani Paneer Tikka — an absolute delight for the tastebuds!
The cocktails here are extremely unique. For rum lovers, they have the Rum Lola Rum, a mix of white rum, fresh cream, homemade raspberry syrup and cranberry juice. We also tried some of their whisky-based cocktails, with the mountain man being an absolute delight. The pomegranate, lime juice and basil leaf give the drink quite a flavour punch and we enjoyed it. Their Tropical Sunbird is also delectable with a combination of gin and pineapple.
After a sumptuous assortment of starters, we ordered the delicious Daysie Veg Pizza as our maincourse. Stuffed with mozarella and loads of vegetables, every bite was a delight. Next up, the desserts arrived and you’d be happy to know, they vanished in a jiffy! We recommend the Saffron and Rose Tres Leches that we thought was the perfect way to wrap up our meal.
Meal for two: INR 1,600 onwards. At RR Nagar.
