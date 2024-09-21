The second outlet of this popular eatery in the city, promises familiar flavours to a brand-new audience

While Daysie has already made a mark in Bengaluru, a new branch of Daysie has just opened in the periphery of Bengaluru South (read as almost Mysuru), spanning two floors of expansive space and looking absolutely inviting. As you take the stairs to the first floor, the walls adorned with huge mirrors add a theatrical touch to the interiors. ‘Never Skip a Beat’ is engraved on the wall in a corner and we took it very seriously. We decided to not skip a single bite from the menu that is already quite celebrated.

For starters, the Lahori Murg Tikka is a must try! Surrounded by fluffy egg whites, the grilled chicken is served with a mint chutney that works perfectly. While momos are common across the city, the Shrimp Momos we tried next were juicy, perfectly paired with a spicy chutney of sesame seeds, garlic, onion and coriander. Their most special non-veg starter, however, is their Haleem Butter Toast and the aromatic goat stew that is cooked overnight and spread on the butter toasted bakar khani bread is an absolute win!