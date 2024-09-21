This Bengaluru hotel opens doors to a new restaurant, a destination dining spot for city dwellers

Nestled at the foot of the majestic Nandi Hills , Mulberry Shades Bengaluru, part of JW Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio, of fers an enticing reason to escape the city’s bustle. While its serene ambiance, chill weather and breathtaking views of the revered hill station are reason enough to visit, this fairly new property on the outskirts of Bengaluru has now added yet another gem to its list of attractions, an Asian nook — Kokoon.
Seated right at the entrance of the resort, Kokoon blends modern elegance with traditional charm, presenting a dining experience that is both visually stunning and gastronomically exciting. The menu showcases a fusion of Asian flavours, meticulously curated to appeal to both seasoned connoisseurs and adventurous food lovers alike while subtly paying tribute to Bengaluru with the addition of local ingredients and elements. As its name suggests, this destination is a cosy nook boasting a cute bar, making it the perfect spot for a relaxed meal or a quick drink.
After a brief tour of the stunning property, chilled by the cool weather, we gathered around a long dinner table, eagerly awaiting the Morel and Goji Berry, mushroom broth. This comforting bowl of umami flavours paired with garden greens delivered both warmth and depth in every spoonful. The accompaniment, Raw Mango and Avocado Salad with baby arugula, dry coconut, coriander, caramelised onions and a basil dressing, proved to be a refreshing starter and the pairing, a nutritious way to kick off the meal.
Moving on to small plates, we indulged in the all-time favourite crispy honey chilli Lotus Stem alongside the basket of Blue Tea Chicken Parcel Dumplings, a combination offering a blend of spicy and subtle flavours that balanced each other beautifully. For the main course, we opted for the Penang Curry, a rich, fragrant dish featuring prawns, chestnut, eggplant and basil, paired with Jasmine Rice. While this hearty dish exceeded our expectations, not savouring the noodles wasn’t an option and the Hakka Udon, wok-tossed noodles with sprouts, chives and vegetables, did not disappoint — it was a delicious nod to traditional Asian street food.
Alas, we were presented with the most awaited dish of the day — a Sundae. A beautifully plated dessert featuring caramelised banana and passionfruit boba bubbles atop a scoop of vanilla ice cream, which burst on popping them into your mouth creating a tropical amalgam with banana and vanilla. Surprisingly better than the other option — Cocoa — textures of chocolate. With so much on offer, whether you’re a local wanting an escape to the hills or a discerning foodie in search of new places to try, Kookon is well worth the trip.
Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At Devanahalli.