This Bengaluru hotel opens doors to a new restaurant, a destination dining spot for city dwellers

Nestled at the foot of the majestic Nandi Hills , Mulberry Shades Bengaluru, part of JW Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio, of fers an enticing reason to escape the city’s bustle. While its serene ambiance, chill weather and breathtaking views of the revered hill station are reason enough to visit, this fairly new property on the outskirts of Bengaluru has now added yet another gem to its list of attractions, an Asian nook — Kokoon.

Seated right at the entrance of the resort, Kokoon blends modern elegance with traditional charm, presenting a dining experience that is both visually stunning and gastronomically exciting. The menu showcases a fusion of Asian flavours, meticulously curated to appeal to both seasoned connoisseurs and adventurous food lovers alike while subtly paying tribute to Bengaluru with the addition of local ingredients and elements. As its name suggests, this destination is a cosy nook boasting a cute bar, making it the perfect spot for a relaxed meal or a quick drink.