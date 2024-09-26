This pop-up in Bengaluru, featuring a curated menu from Mumbai’s Amadeo, is a gourmand’s dream!

Amadeo means lover of God or loved by God and this specially curated limited menu by Amadeo by Oberoi does full justice to this definition. Bringing its distinctive flavours to Bengaluru for the first time, this independent venture by The Oberoi Group in Mumbai is showcasing its talents in an exclusive pop-up kitchen at Lapis, The Oberoi, Bengaluru, helmed by chef Kayzad Sadri.
We sat down at a special preview table earlier this week and were ready for a gastronmical journey that we were sure would surprise us, to say the least. Not many restaurants combine Japanese, Marathi and Italian cuisines with such flair and our first mixed plate — Salmon Crudo, Crudo Salad Rolls and Black Cod — proved just that — this was food meant for the gods!
Seafood this fresh and flavourful is hard to come by in the city and we were mighty impressed by the cod that was cooked to perfection and seasoned just right. The wasabi yuzu dressing in the salmon crudo also caught our attention and appreciation. The salad rolls were particularly delicious as a combination of fresh salad vegetables with raw slices of fish, was not something we’d imagined as a roll before and this worked so well.
We then proceeded to try a selection of their small plates — Buratta, Prawns A La Plancha, Tadka Dahi Kebab, Kothimbir Wadi and Duck Seekh. We were absolutely wowed by the wadi and the seekh, but thought the buratta and the prawns needed something to add zing. This slight disappointment however, was quickly remedied by the Salad Pizza and Truffle Tagliatelle — both impeccably fresh and delicious! We decided to bring our meal to a close with servings of their rich and satisfying Gucchi Makhana that we lapped up with parathas, rotis and naans.
Dessert was the favourite, without doubt; and the Saffron — kulfi served within a pistachio rocher with a rabri sauce — was something that was literally out of dream; while the selections of ice-creams — Belgian Chocolate, Pistachio and Lotus Biscoff — were delicious and extremely moreish.
Meal for two: INR 5,000 onwards. On till Sep 29, Lunch & Dinner. At Lapis, MG Road.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
@elromal