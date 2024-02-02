Flavours of February: Four fun food events and places to add to your weekend plans

Indulge your senses this February with a lineup of exciting food events! Join Juliet's first sundowner for a boho chic experience with Russian duo MODD. Comorin from Gurgaon is set to showcase the art of crafting real cocktails at JW Marriott's Uno Izakaya. Immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of Chan Callie and Lionel on Keys at Friday Tipsy Jazz evenings hosted by The Drawing Room at Smoke House Deli. Don't miss out on the spirited celebration at India Cocktail Week, promising a weekend filled with tantalizing cocktails, music, and entertainment. Elevate your weekend plans with these flavorful experiences - more details on these upcoming events below:

Shell we party?

Live that boho chic life with Juliet’s first sundowner of the season! They’ve got Russian duo MODD to take the stage. Their deep house style has got the whole town talking, including big names like Pete Tong, Kolsch and James Grant. Indulge in some concoctions and flavourful food too. Dress up in your best white or boho chic-inspired outfit and get transported to salty air and beachy hair days. February 4, 4 pm onwards. Juliet, 1 MG Mall. +919019529012.

Sinful siesta

Gurgaon’s Comorin is taking over JW Marriott’s Uno Izakaya to show us how a real cocktail is made. Varun Sharma, Mixologist at Comorin, has created a huge array of one of a kind drinks that are sure to take you on a journey of flavours you’ve never been on before. The pop up will feature their innovative craft cocktails, house-made liqueurs and infusions. February 2, 8 pm onwards.UNO Izakaya, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru. +918884539600.

Chord conversations

Chan Callie and Lionel on Keys take to the stage at Friday Tipsy Jazz evenings by The Drawing Room at Smoke House Deli. Chan Callie’s musical roots are deep and varied with pop, reggae, R & B and many more genres of music to listen to on a relaxing Friday evening. Combine the soulful jazz music and covers with talented musicians with cocktails and sparkling wine. Entry free. February 2, 8 pm onwards. The Drawing Room at Smoke House Deli, Indiranagar. +918657738861.

Sip sip hooray

India Cocktail Week is here! Gear up for a weekend filled with cocktails, music and entertainment. The weekend is complete with international bar takeovers, global and homegrown brands, over 25 bar pop-ups and cocktail masterclasses. Other activities such as tarot reading, fluid art, and glitter face painting will make the weekend more exciting! INR 499 onwards. On till February 4, 3 pm onwards. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel. +918040580444.

Savour the perfect blend of food and fun as you embark on a culinary adventure this February weekend, making unforgettable memories with delightful flavors, captivating music and lively entertainment.