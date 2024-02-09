Flavours of February: Three food events in Bengaluru you must try out

Bengaluru, known for its vibrant culinary scene, plays host to an array of food pop-up events and festivals that cater to every palate. From traditional Indian delicacies to global gastronomic delights, these events showcase the city's rich diversity and culinary creativity.

Kashmir connect

Shangri-La Bengaluru is hosting a luxurious Kashmiri feast at Saffron. Get ready to taste age-old recipes that have been revived to make sure you have an authentic Kashmiri experience. Presented by famed guests Wazas, Mushtaq and Hameid, these traditional meals are rich in flavour and intricate in the way they are prepared! Meal for two: ₹3,500 onwards. On till February 11. At Palace Road. +918045126100.



Morning munchies

The Biere Club is unveiling its Weekend Hangover breakfast edition, combining the charm of a brewery with the comfort of a leisurely breakfast. This menu promises a perfect start to your week. As part of its

latest culinary offering, the Biere Club is offering omelettes, bagel sandwiches, the quintessential English breakfast, pancakes, pizza pies and gourmet specialities. ₹400 onwards. Saturdays & Sundays, 9.30 am to 3.30 pm. At Lavelle Road. +919845574576.

Hopeless ramen-tic

From the sunny beaches of Goa comes a Japanese sensation that is taking over the Trippy Goat kitchen. Roboto brings its Ramen expertise to the city with a diverse menu. Choose from a set course menu that features special like Hamachi with preserved peach and umami emulsion or their Beef Tataki with Cured Egg Yolk and Seaweed; Roast Pork Belly With Mustard and Miso or Grilled Avocado with Tofu and Teriyaki and Cheesecake and Miso Ice Cream. ₹1,950. February 9 & 10, 7.30 pm. At Cunningham Road. +919731655707.

Each event offers a unique opportunity to explore new flavors, interact with passionate chefs, and immerse oneself in Bengaluru's thriving food culture.