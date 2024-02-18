ITC Gardenia's Garhwali Food Festival by native chef Hukam Singh brings authentic flavours from the heart of the Himalayas

Last year, during a trip to Rishikesh, we enjoyed a large Garhwal Thali and still crave it. Recently, we attended a food festival at ITC Gardenia's Cubbon Pavilion, where traditional Garhwal recipes were featured for 10 days. Chef Hukam Singh, from Tehri Garhwal, curated the menu, highlighting Garhwali classics and the region's rich agricultural heritage.

Garhwali cuisine is a reflection of the region's rich cultural heritage and natural abundance. Located in the Himalayan foothills, Garhwal boasts a cuisine that is hearty, nutritious and deeply connected to the local environment. Staple foods include grains like buckwheat, millet and rice, which are often consumed in the form of rotis or as part of wholesome dishes. Lentils and legumes are also widely used, providing essential proteins. Local ingredients such as wild greens (bichu ghas, Pahari palak), locally grown grains, and unique spices like jakhya, bhangira and jambu are key to the distinct flavours of Garhwali cuisine. The cuisine is known for its simplicity, focusing on enhancing the natural taste of the ingredients rather than complex cooking techniques.

Prepared with carefully selected indigenous ingredients such as Jakhia seeds, Jhinghora, Mandua flour, and Bhatt, the menu features dishes like Marshe ke Kebab, Subz Jhangore ki sheek, and Jakhiya Pindalu for starters. Among these, our favourite was the Marshe ke Kebab Marshe ke Kebab for its rich, earthy flavours. We also sampled Pahadi Khadi Masala ki Tarangi which features chicken legs marinated in a blend of traditional mountain spices including local herbs.



The Kadi Pakoda was a crowd favourite. It is a comforting dish made with gram flour (besan) pakodas cooked in a spiced yogurt gravy. The pakodas are typically made with onions, green chilies and spices, and the yogurt gravy is flavored with ginger, garlic and a blend of spices. Ghariya Murgi Ka Jhol is another traditional Garhwali dish, a chicken curry served with local millet-based bread. Bokiya Ka Bhaat is a made with mutton was a flavorful and hearty dish too.





The dessert section served Gulgula, a sweet fritter loved for its sweet and slightly tangy taste. Along with Singori, made by wrapping khoya (reduced milk) in a local leaf called malu, which imparts a unique flavor to the sweet. The khoya-wrapped leaf parcel is then roasted or smoked, giving Singori its distinct taste and aroma. One should attend this festival to savour the rich and authentic flavors of Garhwali cuisine showcasing the region's culinary heritage with traditional recipes and indigenous ingredients.

INR 3,000 onwards. The festival ends today. 7 pm to 11.30 pm. At Residency Road.