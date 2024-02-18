This bar and restaurant perched on the 31st floor of the World Trade Centre, now offers a brand-new menu

IT'S NOT OFTEN that we stumble upon concoctions that precisely describe the setting of the restaurant it is being served at. And seated on the topmost level of the World Trade Centre at High Ultra Lounge, we were offered exactly what this signature cocktail was named after and a stunning aerial view of the north and central parts of the city from an altitude of 421 feet. The drink - Amidst Bengaluru's Clouds - blending vodka, coffee liqueur, Coorgi cold brew coffee, Irish cream and grated chocolate (with cotton candy symbolising the cloud) was a tribute to the Deccan Plateau. And just like that, the beverage raised the bar of the evening.

Sky Theatre

Savouring Grilled Corn with Coconut Sauce, we set our gaze on tracking the metro that appeared like a caterpillar from above. It felt hilarious until our alter ego activated acrophobia. Turning our attention towards the table, which was now filled with Avocado Tartare, Buratta & Millet Salad and more, we reached out for the crispy and sinful Asparagus Tempura. While the Buratta & Millet Salad offered refreshing arugula leaves with black lemon; the nutty flavour of the millets complemented the creamy texture of the burrata and the tar-tare served as a light appetiser balancing the palette.

Avocado Tartare

At this point, through the dinner, we realised that the sweet breeze flowing in from the open roof at the beginning was now gushing in to freeze us on this spring night. And the only way to warm up was by extending our hands over the grill pot on which the Indonesian Satay Prawns were served and via a couple of drinks Highlife and Secret Sundowner. The former was a blend of dry gin, white wine and spirulina while the latter was an amalgam of sparkling wine, cherry bitters and cherry blos some syrup both of which paired well with the spicy marinated prawns grilled to perfection and served with peanut sauce.

Sambal Grilled Chicken Skewers

In a hurry to escape the growing cold, we took a spoonful of Lobster Thermidor (a classic dish serving lobster meat cooked in a creamy mixture of egg yolks, brandy and mustard) before digging into the valedictorian Textures of Chocolate. However, it must be noted, that the creamy, velvety richness of the hazelnut-infused chocolate, from the lounge's new menu which we were here to review, was worth catching a cold for.

Lobster Thermidor

Meal for two: INR 3,500 onwards. At Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar.

